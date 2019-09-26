Peapack (PGC) Shareholder Condor Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $901,376; Visa Cl A (V) Holder Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Decreased Its Stake by $332,160 as Shares Rose

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 47.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 32,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 36,158 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02M, down from 68,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $556.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $28.58. About 9,919 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold 1,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 143,818 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.96M, down from 145,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $394.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $176.06. About 4.59 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan Ibrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 14/05/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 28/05/2018 – Even the Smartest Millennials Are Stumped by Danish Visa Rules; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.78 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa doubles its B2B cross-border payment network, adds Infosys as partner – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Wonderful Companies Whose Valuations Arenâ€™t Quite Fair – Investorplace.com” published on September 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “As She’s Next, Empowered by Visa Arrives in Washington, D.C., Women in the Capital Face Funding Challenges and Focus on Diversity – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa closes on Verifi deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing the Rule of 40 (And Why Investors Should Avoid Slack, Uber, and Jumia) – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 1.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Dodge And Cox reported 0% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 98,052 were accumulated by Albion Fincl Gp Ut. Psagot Invest House accumulated 169,655 shares. Stockbridge Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.28% stake. Amp Capital Ltd holds 1.27% or 1.34 million shares. Donaldson Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.58% or 40,373 shares. Winslow Asset Mngmt reported 2,550 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0.41% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). The Texas-based Tctc Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Southeast Asset Advsr holds 0.13% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 2,837 shares. Finance Professionals invested 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Com stated it has 10,674 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Norris Perne French Limited Liability Partnership Mi has invested 3.35% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Glenview Bank & Trust Tru Dept holds 0.1% or 1,400 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $13,678 activity.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52 million and $643.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 2,177 shares to 127,539 shares, valued at $20.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 5,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 13.28 million shares or 0.61% more from 13.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Management reported 119,331 shares stake. Moreover, Banc Funds Co Llc has 2.57% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 1.18 million shares. Citigroup reported 7,767 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Systematic Management LP accumulated 24,915 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Ltd has invested 0.2% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Us Bancorp De holds 0% or 11,060 shares in its portfolio. Endicott accumulated 12.55% or 500,000 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Salzhauer Michael stated it has 1.92% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Prns has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Blackrock reported 1.25M shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 18,922 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Elizabeth Park Cap Advsrs Limited holds 1.02% or 88,360 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Global Invest Mgmt stated it has 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC).

Analysts await Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.56 per share. PGC’s profit will be $11.67 million for 11.91 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.69% EPS growth.

More notable recent Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires June Ryan, Senior Managing Director & Senior Trust Officer, Peapack Private Wealth Management – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires New Executive Vice President Deposit Solutions – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Plato Gold Acquires 100% Ownership in Good Hope Niobium Project – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Finalizes Acquisition of Lassus Wherley – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2018.