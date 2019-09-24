Peapack (PGC) Shareholder Banc Funds Co Has Raised Holding; As Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Stock Value Rose, Advent International Has Cut Holding by $450.00 Million

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 106,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.28M, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $555.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $28.54. About 42,824 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500.

Advent International Corp decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) by 48.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp sold 2.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The hedge fund held 2.61M shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $469.50M, down from 5.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $194. About 1.43M shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O FY SHR VIEW $3.02, REV VIEW $2.95 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Gets a Boost From E-Commerce; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q ADJ EPS $1.33, EST. $1.27; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%, OR INCREASED 1% ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS; 26/04/2018 – Lululemon Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY EPS $3.00-EPS $3.08; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE IN MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon CEO Laurent Potdevin recently stepped down after falling short of the company’s standards of conduct; 22/03/2018 – Lululemon Earnings: No CEO, but Investors Aren’t Complaining — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAD MANY CANDIDATES COME FORWARD FOR CONSIDERATION

Advent International Corp, which manages about $32.03B and $2.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 410,197 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $72.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 100.52 million shares or 0.09% less from 100.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gam Holdg Ag stated it has 9,235 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Bb&T Corp reported 39,261 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts owns 1.27% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 263,245 shares. 45,875 are held by Mackenzie Fin Corporation. Westpac owns 14,312 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs Incorporated has 9,402 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Coatue Lc invested in 2,599 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Llc reported 4,605 shares. 70,928 were accumulated by Sib. Franklin Resource Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 53,674 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 0% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Quantbot Limited Partnership stated it has 6,628 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs has invested 0.02% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Pictet Asset Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 166,109 shares. Cetera Advisors stated it has 2,569 shares.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essa Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 67,777 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $107,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. by 32,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,025 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Financial Services Corp. (FRAF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 13.28 million shares or 0.61% more from 13.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp owns 464,099 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial holds 0% or 87,677 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 463,143 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 7,355 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 2,580 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 14,400 shares in its portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 2,032 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 29,114 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 1,641 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co owns 134 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 5,520 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Company holds 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) or 8,457 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). 54,370 are owned by Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 12,300 shares.

