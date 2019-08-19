Peapack (PGC) Share Value Rose While Seidman Lawrence B Has Increased Holding; Shareholder Capital Wealth Planning Increased 3M Company (MMM) Stake

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 76.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 76,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 176,191 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $537.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27.61. About 26,302 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57; 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC)

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 153.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 2,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 4,910 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 1,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $162.66. About 889,516 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey)

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53M and $152.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 8,008 shares to 44,245 shares, valued at $12.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 18,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,430 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

