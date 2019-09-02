Peapack (PGC) Share Price Rose While Brown Advisory Upped Stake; As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Valuation Rose, Glenview Capital Management Has Trimmed Position

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 13.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 655,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 4.24 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553.27 million, down from 4.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $120.2. About 830,349 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 332.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 233,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 303,114 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.95M, up from 70,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $547.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.13. About 58,001 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 13.20 million shares or 1.06% less from 13.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 12,000 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Aqr Capital Limited owns 27,135 shares. Northern Tru Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). 2,032 were reported by Royal Savings Bank Of Canada. First Tru Advsr LP holds 0% or 45,763 shares. Mendon Cap Advsrs invested 0.73% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 135,250 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 100,406 shares. Ejf Limited Liability Company reported 43,864 shares. Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Blackrock Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 1.24 million shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 7,783 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street Corp has 418,268 shares. New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.01% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC).

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 23,000 shares to 16,029 shares, valued at $762,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI) by 13,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,961 shares, and cut its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $13,678 activity.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 333,878 shares. Moreover, Korea Investment has 0.16% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 264,421 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc has 125 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 48,826 shares. Ipg Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Redwood Investments has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Commercial Bank Of America De owns 589,469 shares. Brinker Cap stated it has 4,354 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ballentine Prtnrs reported 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Steinberg Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 2% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Toronto Dominion Bankshares holds 283,091 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 14.53 million shares. Asset One Communications Ltd has 0.1% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 135,286 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 240,335 shares. 51,514 are held by Utah Retirement.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livent Corp by 10.32 million shares to 11.84 million shares, valued at $145.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 398,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.92M shares, and has risen its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc.