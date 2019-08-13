Peapack (PGC) Holder Seidman Lawrence B Has Lifted Stake; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Linscomb & Williams Has Decreased by $520,720 Its Position

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 76.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 76,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 176,191 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.17M market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $27.45. About 23,996 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker; 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57; 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 6,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 851,729 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.82M, down from 858,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $70.5. About 6.54M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON PRESS CONFERENCE ENDS; 15/05/2018 – Russia’s Rosneft looks to Vietnam experience to help global expansion; 30/05/2018 – Exxon has long denied the charges; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES HUGE GROWTH FOR GAS DEMAND IN U.S., SAYS BIGGEST GROWTH TO COME FROM CHINA, INDIA AND OTHER ASIAN COUNTRIES AS WELL AS MIDDLE EAST; 06/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SEES WATER RECYCLING ‘CRITICAL’ IN PERMIAN BASIN; 08/03/2018 – DAILY SABAH: BREAKING – US Navy denies reports on bolstering its presence in the Eastern Mediterranean theater through the; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s Brazil Ambitions on Display in Record Oil Auction; 03/05/2018 – Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Earnings Increase 16 Percent to $4.7 Billion in First Quarter 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 13.20 million shares or 1.06% less from 13.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Incorporated accumulated 95,862 shares. Kbc Gp Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 4,240 shares. Seidman Lawrence B invested in 3.76% or 176,191 shares. Bessemer Gp Incorporated reported 4,000 shares stake. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 12,604 shares. American Intl Grp Inc has 11,938 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Elizabeth Park Advsrs Limited accumulated 88,360 shares. Renaissance Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 330,720 shares. Teton Inc reported 8,000 shares. Boston Ptnrs reported 0.03% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Glenmede Tru Co Na has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 95 shares. Philadelphia stated it has 0.65% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Dimensional Fund Lp invested in 1.19M shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). California Pub Employees Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC).

