Peapack (PGC) Holder Condor Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $901,376 as Stock Rose; As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Stephens Investment Management Group Lowered Its Position by $8.77 Million

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 16,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 64,985 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.09 million, down from 81,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $512.79. About 139,144 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 47.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 32,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 36,158 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02 million, down from 68,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $531.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.3. About 15,621 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry; 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 13.28 million shares or 0.61% more from 13.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cannell Peter B, a New York-based fund reported 8,171 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 8,457 shares. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Invesco Ltd owns 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 22,392 shares. Systematic Fincl Mngmt Lp holds 0.03% or 24,915 shares. Bridgeway Cap Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Blackrock stated it has 1.25M shares. Cacti Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.12% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 29,114 shares in its portfolio. 54,111 are owned by D E Shaw &. Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 1,641 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 117,459 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Addison holds 14,500 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $13,678 activity.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52M and $643.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 2,177 shares to 127,539 shares, valued at $20.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 18,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,306 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Analysts await Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.56 per share. PGC’s profit will be $11.67M for 11.38 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.69% EPS growth.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00M for 54.32 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity.