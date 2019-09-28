Peapack Gladstone Financial Upped Position in Arrow Electronics (ARW) by $305,016; As O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Valuation Rose, Abrams Capital Management LP Lowered Its Stake

Abrams Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 28.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp sold 214,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The hedge fund held 533,886 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $197.18M, down from 748,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $394.48. About 227,665 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY TOTAL REVENUE $9.4 BLN TO $9.6 BLN; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY COMPARABLE STORE SALES RISE OF 2% TO 4%; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $3.95 TO $4.05, EST. $4.01; 30/04/2018 – Gaming group Rank names John O’Reilly as new chief; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades O’Reilly Automotive To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) by 16.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 4,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 30,943 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21 million, up from 26,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Arrow Electronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $74.07. About 383,197 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q EPS $1.56; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 27/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.08 TO $2.20, EST. $2.05

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.78 earnings per share, up 6.22% or $0.28 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $365.73M for 20.63 P/E if the $4.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.