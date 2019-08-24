Peapack Gladstone Financial Upped Its Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $896,779; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Has Lifted Stake by $337.21 Million as Share Value Rose

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 8,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 440,471 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.59M, up from 431,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.17 million shares traded or 23.07% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – JPMorgan Quants Develop Model for Socially Responsible Investing; 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase & Co’s (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon Hosts Annual Shareholders Meeting Broker Conference Call (Transcript); 11/05/2018 – SWISS RE AG SRENH.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 120 FROM SFR 110; 07/03/2018 – VISITPAY – AGREEMENT RELATED TO JPMORGAN’S PLAN TO EXTEND RECOURSE FINANCING TO CO’S NEW BALANCE TRANSFER PROGRAM; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan working on potential spin-off of main blockchain project- FT; 24/05/2018 – ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC ULE.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1750P FROM 1535P; 14/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – MUNICH RE MUVGn.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 24.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 5,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 26,487 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 billion, up from 21,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $62.51. About 7.49M shares traded or 21.46% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 150 shares to 150 shares, valued at $12.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,858 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Etf (VXUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.27 million are held by Adage Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co. Moreover, Cibc Ww has 0.17% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Savings Bank Of America De has invested 0.07% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Financial Mgmt Pro accumulated 350 shares. Boston Prtn reported 5.91 million shares stake. Wheatland Advsrs holds 35,760 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Barnett And Com holds 0.01% or 250 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.45% or 845,062 shares. Diversified Tru Commerce holds 0.08% or 24,165 shares. American National Insur Communications Tx holds 103,165 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. 1.37 million are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Shoker Investment Counsel reported 6,879 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 50,317 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability stated it has 149,026 shares.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX) by 9,664 shares to 35,496 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,713 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust Series 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 55,986 were reported by Highstreet Asset. Colrain Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.91% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Invest House Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.58% or 52,934 shares in its portfolio. First Bank Sioux Falls has invested 2.62% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc holds 0.76% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5.28M shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 338,564 shares. Lvw Limited Liability holds 0.93% or 34,341 shares. Ycg Limited Liability Company invested 0.4% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). M&R Cap Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 76,196 shares. Phocas Financial stated it has 9,597 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt Incorporated De owns 6,108 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Schmidt P J Investment Management Incorporated accumulated 1.11% or 37,347 shares. Wendell David Associates Inc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Chilton Investment Limited Liability holds 784,242 shares or 2.78% of its portfolio. Flippin Bruce Porter stated it has 3.28% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

