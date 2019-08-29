Peapack Gladstone Financial Upped Cummins (CMI) Position by $418,248; Haverford Trust Company Decreased Synchrony Finan (SYF) Position by $539,710

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 9.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 2,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 31,222 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93M, up from 28,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $149.1. About 1.27M shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES

Haverford Trust Company decreased its stake in Synchrony Finan (SYF) by 29.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company sold 17,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 41,440 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 58,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Synchrony Finan for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $32.26. About 2.73 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 07/03/2018 – SYNCHRONY IS SAID REJECTED A$8B BIDDER FOR LATITUDE: AUSTRALIAN; 18/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial expected to post earnings of 75 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Percentage Was 4.3%; 10/05/2018 – Synchrony To Acquire Loop Commerce To Transform Digital Gifting; 21/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHR; 11/04/2018 – CRATE-BARREL SELECTS SYNCHRONY FOR PRIVATE LABEL CARD CREDIT

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 12,878 shares to 75,455 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,213 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotech Etf (IBB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater Inv Ltd Com holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 12,285 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Mgmt has 34,291 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 4,241 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kopp Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,202 shares. First Eagle Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). First Manhattan Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Buckingham Capital Mgmt invested in 0.65% or 43,658 shares. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Limited invested in 0% or 17 shares. Girard Prtn Ltd holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 5,134 shares. Webster Comml Bank N A invested 0.06% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Hexavest Incorporated has 195,280 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P, a Texas-based fund reported 1.53M shares. Albert D Mason Inc accumulated 5,884 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 201,922 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.91% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Controls International Plc by 182,027 shares to 588,348 shares, valued at $21.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 58,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 820,898 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Market Etf (VWO).

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.07M for 7.20 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.