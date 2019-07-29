Peapack Gladstone Financial Trimmed Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position by $378,352; Valuation Rose; The Blackstone Group L.P. (Put) (BX) Share Price Rose While Westchester Capital Management Raised by $5.10 Million Its Holding

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 3,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 330,213 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.36 million, down from 333,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $115.68. About 4.33M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in The Blackstone Group L.P. (Put) (BX) by 54.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 150,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 425,700 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.89 million, up from 275,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Blackstone Group L.P. (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $48.38. About 3.76M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 21/03/2018 – OnTheGroundNews.ca: Blackstone, Thomson Reuters weighing Tradeweb IPO, sale: sources: Tradeweb, now majority owned by Thomson; 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY – IF BLACKSTONE DEAL COMPLETED AFTER OCT 15, SHAREHOLDERS TO GET PER DIEM AMOUNT OF ABOUT $0.004/SHARE FOR EACH DAY UNTIL CLOSING DATE; 19/04/2018 – GRAY: BX PLANS MORE GROWTH INVESTING IN ASIA, LIFE-SCI; 23/03/2018 – KOHLBERG & COMPANY, L.P. – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/05/2018 – Gramercy Property to Be Acquired by Blackstone in $7.6B Deal; 19/04/2018 – GRAY: BX PLANS FIRST CLOSE IN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND THIS QUARTER; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE AUM $449.6B, EST. $446.88B; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE HIRES MICHAEL MCRAITH, FORMER DIRECTOR OF U.S. TREAS; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Travelport must hope Elliott inspires others; 12/04/2018 – Australia’s AMA Group to sell vehicle panel repair business to Blackstone for $394.9 mln

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 8,879 shares to 440,471 shares, valued at $44.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD) by 11,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,065 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.28 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gp has invested 0.71% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hennessy Advsrs holds 113,650 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited owns 24,481 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.92% or 437,917 shares in its portfolio. 680 are owned by Payden & Rygel. 10,901 are owned by Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Lc. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 718,830 shares. Everence Cap Management accumulated 59,943 shares. North Carolina-based Verity Asset Management has invested 0.56% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 11,447 were reported by Professional Advisory Svcs. Mathes Com accumulated 3,500 shares or 0.19% of the stock. 9.33 million were reported by Swiss National Bank & Trust. Cannell Peter B & Co Inc has 86,445 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. M Holding Secs accumulated 74,301 shares or 1.79% of the stock. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation, Texas-based fund reported 1.11 million shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 16 selling transactions for $262.64 million activity. Coombe Gary A also sold $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 12. Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 1. The insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold 9,000 shares worth $895,500. PELTZ NELSON had sold 1.21 million shares worth $119.77M on Wednesday, February 13. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold 41,088 shares worth $3.90 million. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81 million.

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44B and $2.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT) by 185,047 shares to 162,453 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 74,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,121 shares, and cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Inv Management Llp reported 1.07M shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Archon Limited Liability Com invested in 190,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). The Florida-based Asset Management has invested 0.39% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The owns 744,866 shares. Somerset Grp Inc Limited invested in 6,000 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Valley National Advisers owns 23,115 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. 10,970 were reported by Pennsylvania Tru. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability stated it has 452 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 4,500 are owned by Qci Asset Mngmt. Natixis accumulated 8.39 million shares or 1.85% of the stock. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.68% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 136,956 shares. Tiger Mgmt Lc stated it has 8.86% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Eulav Asset Management owns 245,000 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. 354,070 were accumulated by Blair William And Il.

