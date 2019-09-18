Peapack Gladstone Financial Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $422,940; Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Position Has Lifted by Foundation Resource Management Inc

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 3,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 330,843 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.32M, down from 334,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $137.88. About 7.19M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Financial Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 05/04/2018 – Agio Launches New Public Cloud and Cybersecurity Offering: SkySuite; 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – DATA#3 – SELECTED BY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AGENCY AS SOLE PROVIDER OF MICROSOFT LICENSING SOLUTIONS TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT; 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s New Venue for Support Animals: Developer Conference; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F

Foundation Resource Management Inc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) by 24.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundation Resource Management Inc bought 217,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.79M, up from 895,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $39.66. About 1.69M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 33,519 are owned by Liberty Cap Mngmt Incorporated. Numerixs owns 19,539 shares. Camarda Finance holds 0.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 2,677 shares. Firsthand Cap Mngmt holds 100,000 shares or 5.16% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx invested in 1.8% or 47,405 shares. 414,445 were reported by Salem Counselors Incorporated. Tcw Gp holds 0.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 563,178 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership reported 2.25 million shares. Community Fincl Bank Na stated it has 81,794 shares. Fort Point Prtnrs Lc invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hanlon Invest Mngmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Carmignac Gestion owns 615,030 shares. Blue Chip Prns owns 131,554 shares. Lmr Prns Llp owns 5,864 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Tributary Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.16% or 17,370 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intermediate (BIV) by 5,527 shares to 137,468 shares, valued at $11.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 1,551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,315 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).