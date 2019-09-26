Peapack Gladstone Financial Trimmed Its V.F. (VFC) Holding by $554,190; Stock Declined; As Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Valuation Rose, Buckingham Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding by $5.35 Million

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) by 51.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 59,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 55,608 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03M, down from 115,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Medidata Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $91.43. About 198,079 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 26.15% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 10/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – Medidata’s Melinda Pautsch Named a “Rising Star” by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association; 23/05/2018 – Major Cancer Center Further Advances Oncology Research by Integrating Genomic Data Into Medidata’s eClinical Platform; 29/05/2018 – Medidata Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON FEBRUARY 8, 2018 IS UNCHANGED; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA 1Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 35C; 27/04/2018 – Medidata Edge Strategic Monitoring Wins “Best Sponsor-Focused Technological Development” at CARE Awards 2018; 03/04/2018 – Australia NHMRC Clinical Trials Centre Partners with Medidata to Digitize Cancer Research; 08/05/2018 – Medidata Offers Breakthrough to De-Risk Clinical Trial Submissions; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions Sees FY18 Net $42M-Net $50M

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in V.F. Corp (VFC) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 6,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 209,635 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.31 million, down from 216,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in V.F. Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $87.7. About 313,994 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp. Inks Deal to Sell Nautica to Authentic Brands Group; 02/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds VF Corp, Exits Aetna; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA FROM ICON HEALTH; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica(R) Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 04/05/2018 – VF Reports Results for Transition Period Ended March 31, 2018; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness; 24/05/2018 – Monetate Names Dave Swarthout as Data Protection Officer

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 37,093 shares to 580,036 shares, valued at $24.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold VFC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 388.37 million shares or 0.07% less from 388.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Techs Lc holds 0.02% or 205,500 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv accumulated 9,043 shares. The Massachusetts-based Choate Advsr has invested 0.08% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Welch & Forbes Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 4,161 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Colony Grp Incorporated Limited Liability has invested 0.17% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Natixis Advsr Lp stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Old Natl Bancshares In holds 0.01% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 2,643 shares. Synovus Corporation invested in 88,059 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 12,416 shares. Benin Mngmt Corporation invested 0.09% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). South State stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,700 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Congress Asset Mgmt Communications Ma holds 0.79% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 712,932 shares. Wallington Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 3.58% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Wedge Cap Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc invested in 0.5% or 503,342 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $157,860 activity.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Stocks That Could Hike Dividends In September – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Report: Triad spinoff institutional stock ownership sits at 85 percent – Triad Business Journal” published on September 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “lululemon & 2 Other Apparel Maker Stocks to Buy for Solid Returns – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is V.F. Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:VFC) 25% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $517.63M for 16.87 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 333.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold MDSO shares while 101 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 54.17 million shares or 13.89% less from 62.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Fincl Corp stated it has 0.02% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Burren Cap Ltd holds 19.34% or 26,350 shares in its portfolio. Arcadia Investment Management Mi holds 42,831 shares. 34,872 were reported by Eagle Asset Mgmt. Proshare holds 0.01% or 14,053 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). American invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Gabelli Funds Ltd reported 142,700 shares. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership stated it has 22,888 shares. P Schoenfeld Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 237,971 shares or 1.89% of the stock. Brown Advisory Secs Limited owns 5,700 shares. Whittier reported 24,334 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 823 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama stated it has 0.03% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.04% stake.

Analysts await Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. MDSO’s profit will be $12.49 million for 114.29 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Medidata Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $920.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2,579 shares to 10,781 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 4,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust.