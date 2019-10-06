Peapack Gladstone Financial Trimmed Its Holding in 3M Co (MMM) by $602,905 as Stock Price Declined; Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Raised Bank Of America (BAC) Position

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia bought 28,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.42 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.11M, up from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 41.83M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/05/2018 – Madison Dearborn Adds BofA Banker as Buyout Firms Push Financing; 04/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA HOLD MORE THAN 5% OF CARREFOUR VOTING RIGHTS; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Fall 12% This Year, BofA Leads; 23/05/2018 – UNIPER: BANK OF AMERICA TOTAL VOTINGS RIGHTS SHARE 9.69%; 14/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – AAPL, BAC, MS and 1 more: Tencent hires Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA to list music unit in New York. Chinese tech company wants to fetch a valuation of $30bn through listing its streaming biz, which also a stake in Spotify; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Dallas/Fort Worth-Area Small Business Optimism Holds Steady in 2018 Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00 +0000; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Declines 24% This Year, BofA Leads; 26/04/2018 – Bank of America Asia Economic Forecasts as of April 27 (Table); 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO’s pay details spark pushback by some employees

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 3,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 132,759 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.01M, down from 136,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $155.82. About 2.56 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M Now Sees 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-4%; 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1.

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 17,419 shares to 50,921 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 37,928 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,310 shares, and cut its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxonmobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 35,959 shares to 700,249 shares, valued at $53.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) by 3,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,813 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 15.22 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

