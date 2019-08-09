Peapack Gladstone Financial Stake in Ptc (PTC) Lowered by $1.20 Million as Stock Declined; Air Prods And Chems (APD) Position Has Boosted by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Air Prods And Chems Inc (APD) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 2,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 60,720 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.60 million, up from 58,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Air Prods And Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $227.98. About 824,979 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 51.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 13,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 12,443 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, down from 25,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $66.96. About 1.13M shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 29/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Revival: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says; 08/05/2018 – LiveWorx 18 to Showcase Tech Industry Luminaries; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 22/03/2018 – HARK PTC REPORTS 15.12% INTEREST IN PETROFAC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY18 EPS (NON-GAAP) $ 1.31 – $ 1.41; 06/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 175.5M RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. SEES 3Q REV. $310M TO $315M, EST. $308.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability reported 19,640 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Mgmt Llc invested in 110,241 shares. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Com has 0.06% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 30,300 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 8.38M shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated, a Missouri-based fund reported 200 shares. Ci Invs invested in 42,250 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.09% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.08% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). First Hawaiian Bank reported 10,781 shares stake. Paradigm stated it has 40,000 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Tensile Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has 8.73% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 675,228 shares. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp accumulated 0.02% or 8,227 shares. Utah Retirement has invested 0.04% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Small (VB) by 14,098 shares to 293,099 shares, valued at $44.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 12,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Short Term Bond Etf (BSV).

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $37.96M for 50.73 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Water Island Limited Company holds 0.19% or 16,968 shares in its portfolio. Hl Svcs has 4,303 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Green Valley Ltd Liability has 4.14% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.06% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1,200 shares. Dumont Blake Investment Llc holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 7,171 shares. American Natl Insur Tx has 26,255 shares. 2,000 were accumulated by Moller Fincl Svcs. Blackrock Incorporated owns 16.38M shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Pension Service invested in 252,354 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,000 shares. Hendley invested in 2.73% or 27,883 shares. Gulf Intll State Bank (Uk) holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 51,957 shares. Levin Strategies Lp, New York-based fund reported 7,703 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 1,665 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 2.12% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 3,240 shares to 46,212 shares, valued at $15.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr (IGHG) by 7,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,590 shares, and cut its stake in Etsy Inc.