Peapack Gladstone Financial Stake in Ford Motor Co Del (F) Has Decreased as Market Value Declined; Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Lowered Position in Microsoft (Put) (MSFT) as Stock Rose

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Put) (MSFT) by 75.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 490,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 157,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.52M, down from 647,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $138.3. About 6.19M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine lnstances; 21/05/2018 – TREKSTOR Expands Business to the US: Primebooks Now Available in US Microsoft Stores; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Data-Storage Case After Congressional Legislation; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 07/05/2018 – DJI And Microsoft Partner To Bring Advanced Drone Technology To The Enterprise; 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry will partner with Microsoft to provide a secure environment for Microsoft Office apps; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY GAMING REVENUE INCREASED 18% (UP 16% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY XBOX SOFTWARE; 19/04/2018 – PCL Construction and Microsoft are Building Smart

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co Del (F) by 23.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 53,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 178,326 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, down from 232,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Ford Motor Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.38. About 5.47 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 05/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR CREDIT SOLD $500M PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.470% NOTES; 09/05/2018 – FORD EXPANDS TRANSIT PLUG-IN HYBRID VAN TRIAL TO VALENCIA,SPAIN; 22/03/2018 – MAHINDRA, FORD SIGN PACT TO CO-DEVELOP ELECTRIC VEHICLE; 16/05/2018 – FORD ALSO SUCCESSFULLY REPAIRED SUPPLY CHAIN FOR SUPER DUTY; 19/04/2018 – Pickup Truck Market in the US 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Fiat Chrysler, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Nissan & Toyota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – ALLOCATION OF $3 BILLION OF COMMITMENTS TO FORD CREDIT ON AN IRREVOCABLE AND EXCLUSIVE BASIS REMAINS IN PLACE; 21/04/2018 – MediaPost: Ford Motor Co., WPP’s Largest Client, Puts Ad Account Up For Review; 19/03/2018 – Ford Appoints Kiersten Robinson as Chief Human Resources Officer; 10/05/2018 – Bill Ford Denies Retreat as Automaker Abandons American Sedans; 11/04/2018 – FORD’S LINCOLN IS SAID TO PLAN MAKING 5 NEW CARS IN CHINA: RTRS

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20 billion for 7.82 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 8,879 shares to 440,471 shares, valued at $44.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Limited (NYSE:TEL) by 16,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. The insider FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought 840,962 shares worth $8.00M. On Thursday, May 23 the insider THORNTON JOHN L bought $100,038.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn Comm reported 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 0% or 292 shares. Citigroup accumulated 0.05% or 6.08M shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Groesbeck Inv Mngmt Nj invested 1.67% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). The North Dakota-based Bell Bank has invested 0.73% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Community State Bank Of Raymore invested in 351,000 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Fisher Asset Mgmt Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Essex Investment Mngmt Co Ltd Company owns 404 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.33% or 3.71 million shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 4.10 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.14% or 507,262 shares. Cutter & Company Brokerage holds 29,112 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp reported 0.03% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Carnegie Asset Management Lc reported 0.02% stake.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Ford Recalls Recalls 14,000 Model Year 2020 Ford and Lincoln SUVs – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Large Option Trader Makes Aggressive Bearish Play On Ford – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Major automakers work out emissions deal in California – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ford shows off all-electric F-150 prototype – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ford a single-digit stock again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MSFT targets boosted after Q4 strength – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: EXPO,CRWD,MSFT – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ON, SOHU, SPNS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COF, SWKS, MSFT – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.