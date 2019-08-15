Peapack Gladstone Financial Stake in Enterprise Prods Partners LP (EPD) Increased by $333,094 as Valuation Rose; Hilton Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) by $305,578 as Share Price Rose

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) by 70.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 1,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The hedge fund held 427 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128,000, down from 1,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $8.28 during the last trading session, reaching $368.94. About 1.33M shares traded or 10.30% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 17/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Submits Proposal for U.S. Air Force’s GPS lllF Program; 28/03/2018 – A King Has Arrived: Sikorsky CH-53 King Stallion Heavy Lift Helicopter Arrives in Germany for International Debut; 03/04/2018 – NASA awards $247.5 million cost-plus contract to Lockheed Martin to design and build a supersonic aircraft that does not create a traditional sonic boom; 03/05/2018 – Crash of U.S. military plane in Georgia kills all nine on board; 17/04/2018 – U.S. to announce new weapons export policy on Thursday; 07/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Receives $828 M U.S. Army Contract for Guided MLRS Rocket Production; 24/04/2018 – Germany, France agree main needs of new joint fighter programme; 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED’S CONTRACT FROM MISSILE DEFENSE AGENCY IS MODIFIED:DOD; 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $482 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN COMMENTS FROM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (EPD) by 58.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 11,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 31,065 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $904,000, up from 19,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $27.92. About 3.98 million shares traded or 6.00% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference; 06/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit Conference; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B; 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $739,067 activity. Shares for $509,534 were bought by TAICLET JAMES D JR.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $740.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Opportunity Fund (Prn) (JLS) by 45,572 shares to 754,164 shares, valued at $17.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,101 shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 EPS, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 18.52 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd by 2,214 shares to 10,054 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 12,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,455 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.