Peapack Gladstone Financial Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) Cut as Stock Rose; As Heartland Express (HTLD) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Upped Its Position

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Heartland Express Inc (HTLD) by 515.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 81,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 97,049 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, up from 15,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Heartland Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. It closed at $19.98 lastly. It is down 8.58% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLD News: 25/04/2018 – Heartland Express 1Q EPS 16c; 25/04/2018 – Heartland Express 1Q Rev $156.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Heartland Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTLD); 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.16; 11/05/2018 – Heartland Express Announces Share-Repurchase Authorization; 25/04/2018 – Heartland Express, Inc. Reports Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter of 2018; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS 1Q OPER REV. $156.7M, EST. $164.7M; 11/05/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS, REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 6,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 119,471 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.81M, down from 126,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $74.97. About 8.24 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/04/2018 – Former chairman Paul Jacobs is talking to investors about a bid to take Qualcomm private; 07/05/2018 – USAA Science & Technology Adds Broadcom, Exits Qualcomm; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM REITERATES QUALCOMM DID NOT INFORM OWN HOLDERS OR BROA; 21/03/2018 – TechRadar: Exclusive: The foldable Samsung Galaxy X won’t release in 2018, says Qualcomm; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (…; 09/05/2018 – Qualcomm Rises on New $10 Billion Buyback Plan — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS QUALCOMM’S OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 40% AND F19 EPS GUIDANCE OF $6.75-$7.50 IS AGGRESSIVE; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – “WELL POSITIONED TO DRIVE THE GLOBAL COMMERCIALIZATION OF 5G”; 13/04/2018 – The HP Envy X2 is among the first new Windows 10 laptops to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processor

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Limited invested in 172,666 shares or 0.2% of the stock. 2,540 were accumulated by Alpha Windward Limited Liability. Quantum Cap Mngmt accumulated 16,217 shares. Orrstown Services has 502 shares. Amica Mutual Insur owns 45,898 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Management Limited Co Tn holds 0.02% or 2,100 shares in its portfolio. Comm Bank & Trust holds 0.03% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 40,617 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Lc owns 164,696 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Fort Ltd Partnership accumulated 1,507 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 87,206 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Cibc Mkts stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Montag & Caldwell Limited Company has 1.02% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Viking Fund holds 0.3% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 21,000 shares.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 19,689 shares to 71,112 shares, valued at $9.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 119,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 544,694 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.73 million for 30.23 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 391,923 shares to 2.28 million shares, valued at $199.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 363,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.68 million shares, and cut its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold HTLD shares while 37 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 47.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsrs Lc has 17,805 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0% or 36,335 shares. Sprucegrove Invest Mngmt Ltd, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 101,200 shares. Commerce Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Swiss Bancshares holds 0% in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) or 82,100 shares. 6.27M are owned by Arrowmark Colorado Lc. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt reported 21,885 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Invs LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). California State Teachers Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 57,743 shares in its portfolio. Comerica State Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 139,053 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Partnership owns 43,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Laurion Cap Mgmt LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD).