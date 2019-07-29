Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC) to pay $0.05 on Aug 22, 2019; Pimco Dynamic Credit Income Fund (PCI) Has 0.95 Sentiment

Pimco Dynamic Credit Income Fund (PCI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.23, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 40 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 42 sold and reduced equity positions in Pimco Dynamic Credit Income Fund. The hedge funds in our database reported: 22.41 million shares, up from 21.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Pimco Dynamic Credit Income Fund in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 28 Increased: 25 New Position: 15.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PGC) is expected to pay $0.05 on Aug 22, 2019. (NASDAQ:PGC) shareholders before Aug 7, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp’s current price of $28.56 translates into 0.18% yield. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp’s dividend has Aug 8, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $28.56. About 46,616 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 16.68% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57; 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC)

Ota Financial Group L.P. holds 2.59% of its portfolio in PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund for 66,596 shares. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. owns 510,984 shares or 1.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Howland Capital Management Llc has 1.65% invested in the company for 864,022 shares. The New York-based Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc has invested 1.16% in the stock. Family Management Corp, a New York-based fund reported 85,726 shares.

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $3.31 billion. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.07. About 652,054 shares traded or 44.15% up from the average. PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) has risen 5.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.12% the S&P500.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $13,678 activity. DeBel Richard also bought $13,678 worth of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) on Friday, May 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 13.20 million shares or 1.06% less from 13.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Blackrock has invested 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Bessemer Gru holds 4,000 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 67,054 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 12,000 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 0.01% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Ameriprise owns 81,325 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 13,600 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company stated it has 4,591 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0% or 1,637 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Services Gru holds 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) or 300 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 5,102 shares. Globeflex Cap Lp owns 26,301 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank Tru holds 0% or 389 shares in its portfolio. Seidman Lawrence B holds 3.76% or 176,191 shares in its portfolio.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company has market cap of $555.39 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It has a 12.47 P/E ratio. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.