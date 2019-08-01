Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC) to pay $0.05 on Aug 22, 2019; Kar Auction Services Has 1.35 Sentiment

Kar Auction Services Inc (KAR) investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 178 active investment managers increased and started new positions, while 132 sold and decreased their stock positions in Kar Auction Services Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 127.65 million shares, up from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Kar Auction Services Inc in top ten positions increased from 6 to 11 for an increase of 5. Sold All: 45 Reduced: 87 Increased: 112 New Position: 66.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PGC) is expected to pay $0.05 on Aug 22, 2019. (NASDAQ:PGC) shareholders before Aug 7, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp’s current price of $28.43 translates into 0.18% yield. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp’s dividend has Aug 8, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.43. About 68,927 shares traded or 15.13% up from the average. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker; 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57

The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.74. About 1.91M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR); 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93

Analysts await KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 51.22% or $0.42 from last year’s $0.82 per share. KAR’s profit will be $53.31M for 16.71 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by KAR Auction Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% negative EPS growth.

Skytop Capital Management Llc holds 22.79% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. for 474,651 shares. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc owns 2.00 million shares or 7.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gates Capital Management Inc. has 6.82% invested in the company for 2.98 million shares. The California-based Crescent Park Management L.P. has invested 6.12% in the stock. Provident Investment Management Inc., a Michigan-based fund reported 572,088 shares.

KAR Auction Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides vehicle auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $3.56 billion. It operates in three divisions: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. It has a 11.43 P/E ratio. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

More notable recent KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What We Think Of KAR Auction Services, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:KAR) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why KAR Auction Services “Plummeted” 55.5% in June – The Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $13,678 activity. Shares for $13,678 were bought by DeBel Richard on Friday, May 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 13.20 million shares or 1.06% less from 13.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 0% or 1.24M shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 19,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 160,272 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership accumulated 36,214 shares or 0% of the stock. Basswood Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 1.2% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 706,229 shares. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 40,303 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 66,055 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Seidman Lawrence B reported 3.76% stake. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Llc has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 33,944 shares. Sterling Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Vanguard Group Inc reported 807,230 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon reported 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 28,697 shares. 28,163 are held by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 5,102 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Peapack-Gladstone (PGC) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation to Acquire Point View Wealth Management – GlobeNewswire” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC) Reports Acquisition of Point View Wealth Management – StreetInsider.com” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:PGC) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company has market cap of $553.14 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It has a 12.41 P/E ratio. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.