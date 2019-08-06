Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC) to pay $0.05 on Aug 22, 2019; HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS (HMNY) Shorts Increased By 6.99%

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PGC) is expected to pay $0.05 on Aug 22, 2019. (NASDAQ:PGC) shareholders before Aug 7, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp’s current price of $26.49 translates into 0.19% yield. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp’s dividend has Aug 8, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $26.49. About 97,518 shares traded or 58.61% up from the average. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC); 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $13,678 activity. $13,678 worth of stock was bought by DeBel Richard on Friday, May 17.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company has market cap of $515.40 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It has a 11.56 P/E ratio. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

