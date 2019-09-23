Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC) EPS Estimated At $0.60; Atmos Energy (ATO) Has 1.23 Sentiment

Analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) to report $0.60 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 7.14% from last quarter’s $0.56 EPS. PGC’s profit would be $11.67 million giving it 12.10 P/E if the $0.60 EPS is correct. After having $0.59 EPS previously, Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation’s analysts see 1.69% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.05. About 173,738 shares traded or 149.01% up from the average. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57; 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC); 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank

Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.13, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 185 investment professionals started new and increased holdings, while 151 cut down and sold positions in Atmos Energy Corp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 95.13 million shares, up from 92.20 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Atmos Energy Corp in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 5 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 126 Increased: 138 New Position: 47.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $13,678 activity. 500 Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) shares with value of $13,678 were bought by DeBel Richard.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation shares while 28 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 13.28 million shares or 0.61% more from 13.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested in 2,032 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation invested in 98,723 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 1,641 shares. Alliancebernstein L P has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). 12,112 are held by Aperio Group Ltd. 474 are owned by Parkside Financial Bank Trust. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs owns 1,336 shares. Banc Funds Co Limited Com holds 1.18M shares or 2.57% of its portfolio. Elizabeth Park Ltd holds 88,360 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Amer Group Inc Inc stated it has 12,024 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) or 2,580 shares. Cannell Peter B stated it has 8,171 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pitcairn accumulated 10,500 shares. Fmr Ltd Com invested in 0% or 134 shares.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company has market cap of $565.21 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It has a 12.68 P/E ratio. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

More notable recent Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s (NASDAQ:PGC) Shareholders Feel About The 65% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Plato Gold Acquires 100% Ownership in Good Hope Niobium Project – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Point View Wealth Management Becomes a Peapack Private Wealth Management Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tri-County Scholarship Fund to Honor Douglas L. Kennedy Among Others at 38th Annual Awards Dinner – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 12.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ATO’s profit will be $54.37 million for 61.40 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.35% negative EPS growth.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, transmission, and storage of natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.35 billion. It operates in three divisions: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Pipeline, and Nonregulated. It has a 26.52 P/E ratio. The Regulated Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations.

The stock increased 0.62% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $112.98. About 1.22 million shares traded or 79.99% up from the average. Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Atmos Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Atmos Energy Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Sfmg Llc holds 17.44% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation for 1.19 million shares. Partners Group Holding Ag owns 397,146 shares or 5.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. has 3.7% invested in the company for 191,564 shares. The Netherlands-based Spf Beheer Bv has invested 2.96% in the stock. Luminus Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 893,511 shares.