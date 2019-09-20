Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC) Analysts See $0.60 EPS; Peconic Partners Lowered Equinix (EQIX) Holding

Peconic Partners Llc decreased Equinix Inc (EQIX) stake by 66.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Peconic Partners Llc sold 800 shares as Equinix Inc (EQIX)’s stock rose 11.58%. The Peconic Partners Llc holds 400 shares with $202,000 value, down from 1,200 last quarter. Equinix Inc now has $48.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $8.03 during the last trading session, reaching $569.03. About 387,562 shares traded or 1.45% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) to report $0.60 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 7.14% from last quarter’s $0.56 EPS. PGC’s profit would be $11.67M giving it 12.15 P/E if the $0.60 EPS is correct. After having $0.59 EPS previously, Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation’s analysts see 1.69% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $29.17. About 60,843 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC); 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker; 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer

Among 8 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Equinix has $60500 highest and $48000 lowest target. $554.56’s average target is -2.54% below currents $569.03 stock price. Equinix had 16 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, August 1. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EQIX in report on Thursday, September 19 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Thursday, August 1. JP Morgan maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) rating on Thursday, August 1. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $58000 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, August 1. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) rating on Thursday, August 1. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $55000 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company has market cap of $567.54 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It has a 12.73 P/E ratio. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.39 in 2019Q1.