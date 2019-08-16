Peapack Gladstone Financial Lowered Stake in Conocophillips (COP) as Share Price Declined; Netflix (NFLX) Position Raised by Whale Rock Capital Management Llc

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 19,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 669,147 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238.59M, up from 649,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $295.76. About 9.68M shares traded or 40.93% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 14/03/2018 – Brisbane Times: Aussie Netflix love affair drives rush to unlimited mobile data plans; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle’s next act: TV deal with Netflix; 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmak; 20/04/2018 – Independent: Netflix’s Safe: Exclusive first trailer for Michael C. Hall in gated community drama; 19/04/2018 – MONDO TV SPA MTV.Ml SAYS JOINS THE PRODUCTION CONSORTIUM OF PIANO NO MORI, A NEW SERIES WHICH WILL BE STREAMED BY NETFLIX WORLDWIDE; 10/05/2018 – CTV PARTNERS WITH NETFLIX TO PREMIERE MILESTONE SCTV REUNION EVENT SPECIAL TO CANADIANS; 09/03/2018 – Inquisitr: Barack Obama In Advanced Talks With Netflix For Production Deal, Reports `New York Times’; 22/03/2018 – Netflix has a new font and the company claims it’s going to save it millions; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 4,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 41,738 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, down from 46,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $50.91. About 5.90 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips shareholders reject executive pay proposal; 23/05/2018 – Lee Saks: COURT IN ARUBA LIFTS CONOCOPHILLIPS SEIZURES AFFECTING TWO CITGO PETROLEUM CRUDE, FUEL CARGOES – SOURCE: RTRS. #OOTT; 07/05/2018 – New attachment order by Conoco expected in Curacao in coming days; 14/05/2018 – Financial Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – EARLY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER CO TO PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS “DEEPLY ANALYZING” INTERNATIONAL RULING TO PAY CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N $2 BLN AWARD OVER NATIONALIZATION WITH VIEW TO APPEAL; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA FOCUSES OIL SHIPPING OPERATIONS ON ITS JOSE TERMINAL ON VENEZUELA’S EAST COAST AFTER CONOCO ACTIONS; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘NOT CLOSE’ TO RECOUPING $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo -sources, data; 06/05/2018 – Lee Saks: PDVSA DIVERTING OIL TANKERS AWAY FROM THE CARIBBEAN TO AVOID FURTHER RETENTION OF ITS OIL BY CONOCOPHILLIPS -SOURCE:

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16B and $5.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Okta Inc (Put) by 1.47M shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $33.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 767,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.69M shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability invested in 3,402 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp has 266 shares. M&R Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 3,030 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.69% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Duff And Phelps Mngmt owns 4,690 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. House Ltd holds 0.04% or 954 shares. Westover Capital Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.15% or 804 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tiemann Investment Advisors Limited Liability holds 630 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Conning owns 9,965 shares. M&T Bankshares Corporation accumulated 33,561 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.6% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.25% stake. Beech Hill Advisors accumulated 4,150 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Incorporated Llc holds 724 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Notis accumulated 3,614 shares. Moreover, Wade G W And has 0.06% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 9,047 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Gru Ltd Liability Co accumulated 3,907 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Cap Mgmt LP holds 0.76% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 237,917 shares. First National Tru Comm invested 0.08% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va reported 13,180 shares stake. Stratos Wealth Prns, a Ohio-based fund reported 27,813 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 48,550 shares. The California-based Dowling & Yahnke Lc has invested 0.48% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 605 are held by Lifeplan Group Incorporated. 637,223 were accumulated by Amp Capital Investors Limited. Orleans Capital La holds 15,903 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Moreover, Synovus Corporation has 0.06% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 53,923 shares. Paloma Prns Management holds 0.36% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 220,722 shares. National Asset Management accumulated 0.18% or 21,239 shares.