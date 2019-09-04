Peapack Gladstone Financial Lowered By $1.06 Million Its Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Holding; Cooper Companies (COO) Sentiment Is 1.32

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) stake by 5.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 8,653 shares as Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC)’s stock rose 5.69%. The Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp holds 151,842 shares with $18.63M value, down from 160,495 last quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group now has $57.27B valuation. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.63. About 869,225 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43

Cooper Companies Inc (COO) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 203 funds started new or increased holdings, while 154 cut down and sold equity positions in Cooper Companies Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 46.20 million shares, down from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Cooper Companies Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 7 to 5 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 130 Increased: 135 New Position: 68.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laffer Invs owns 20,035 shares. Atlantic Union Savings Bank Corp holds 38,718 shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. Amg Funds Ltd Liability Company accumulated 11,413 shares. Financial Consulate reported 9,998 shares. Acg Wealth holds 36,108 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 36,196 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Old Bancshares In invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Fdx Advisors stated it has 0.05% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 1,764 were accumulated by Cls Limited Liability Company. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 17,392 were reported by Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 676,920 shares. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership reported 99,792 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has 2,608 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has 0.04% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Among 3 analysts covering PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. PNC Financial has $157 highest and $142 lowest target. $146.25’s average target is 13.70% above currents $128.63 stock price. PNC Financial had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. Macquarie Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $144 target. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $124,380 activity. BUNCH CHARLES E bought 1,000 shares worth $124,380.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased Vanguard Ftse Europe Etf (VGK) stake by 72,407 shares to 572,210 valued at $30.68M in 2019Q1. It also upped Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD) stake by 11,486 shares and now owns 31,065 shares. Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) was raised too.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26B for 11.40 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

The Cooper Companies, Inc. operates as a medical device firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.89 billion. The firm develops, makes, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia. It has a 33.67 P/E ratio. It also provides medical devices, surgical instruments, accessories, and diagnostic services and products for health care professionals and institutions focusing on womenÂ’s health, fertility, and genetic testing in hospitals, clinicianÂ’s offices, and fertility clinics.

The stock increased 0.24% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $300.27. About 241,795 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) has risen 31.82% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $3.25 EPS, up 13.24% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.87 per share. COO’s profit will be $161.11 million for 23.10 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.23 actual EPS reported by The Cooper Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 4.97% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. for 2.29 million shares. Veritas Asset Management Llp owns 981,302 shares or 2.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Torray Llc has 2.49% invested in the company for 79,669 shares. The Switzerland-based Bellecapital International Ltd. has invested 2.23% in the stock. Findlay Park Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 612,748 shares.