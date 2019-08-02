Peapack Gladstone Financial Lowered Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $1.18 Million; Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lifted Bristol (BMY) Position by $1.36 Million as Stock Price Declined

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 28,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 485,048 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14M, up from 456,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $45.2. About 14.50M shares traded or 7.43% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 02/05/2018 – QATAR CHOSE CARDIFF OVER BRISTOL FOR BIGGER CATCHMENT: AL BAKER; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Noncurrent Pension Liabilities $434 Million at March 31; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 19/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/19/2018, 9:00 PM; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 28/03/2018 – lpsen Announces EMA Validation of Filing of a New Application for Additional lndication for Cabometyx®, for Patients with Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC); 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 3,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 63,632 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.27M, down from 66,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $6.89 during the last trading session, reaching $334.29. About 6.39 million shares traded or 40.26% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS WTO AIRBUS SUBSIDY RULING CLEARS WAY FOR U.S. TO SEEK REMEDIES IN THE FORM OF TARIFFS ON EU IMPORTS TO THE U.S; 10/05/2018 – CNBC: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 19/04/2018 – KLX collecting final bids; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER: BOEING INTEREST SHOWS SMALL COMMERCIAL JETS IMPORTANCE; 30/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO RESOLVE TRENT 1000 ISSUES IN NEXT COUPLE MOS; 15/03/2018 – India Today: Boeing joins Lockheed, Saab in race to supply fighter jets to Indian Air Force; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS AIR.PA SUSPENDS STUDY ON ENHANCED ‘A320NEO-PLUS’ JET, FOCUSING INSTEAD ON CURRENT PRODUCTION CHALLENGES; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes on Southwest flight; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $236,440 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 5,962 shares to 91,996 shares, valued at $8.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 15,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,841 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,942 shares to 13,228 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 3,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,059 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of stock. McAllister Kevin G also sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8.

