Peapack Gladstone Financial Lifted Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake; Blackrock Muniassets Fund (MUA) Sentiment Is 1.45

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 11.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired 1,801 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 6.33%. The Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp holds 17,837 shares with $4.88 million value, up from 16,036 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $116.37B valuation. The stock decreased 1.56% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $290.94. About 1.57 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER & LEICA COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP INTEGRATED; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT & THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGY & COMM; 23/04/2018 – STL Today: Thermo Fisher to make $50 million investment, add 80 jobs in St. Louis; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Signs New Agreements to Expand Oncomine Dx Target Test; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 03/04/2018 – Rapid Mycoplasma Testing Method Now Accepted by Regulators for QA/QC and Lot Release; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT INCL VALIDATATION OF THERMO’S ONCOMINE; 17/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Bioprocessing Workflow Solutions at INTERPHEX; 18/05/2018 – BARD1 LIFE SCIENCES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN ASSAY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC

Blackrock Muniassets Fund Inc (MUA) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.45, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 16 investment professionals increased or started new positions, while 11 cut down and sold their positions in Blackrock Muniassets Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 2.18 million shares, up from 2.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Blackrock Muniassets Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 8 Increased: 10 New Position: 6.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $548.52 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 45.93 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

Oarsman Capital Inc. holds 0.57% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. for 80,670 shares. Narwhal Capital Management owns 31,952 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Argyle Capital Management Inc. has 0.08% invested in the company for 13,800 shares. The Indiana-based First Financial Corp In has invested 0.04% in the stock. Alexandria Capital Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 12,944 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1,365 activity.

More notable recent BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackRock MuniAssets Fund declares $0.0525 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “2 Undervalued Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 21, 2019, Businessinsider.com published: “The stock market will soon be without its biggest source of buying power â€” and its absence will make the next crash even more painful – Business Insider” on June 02, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) were released by: Businessinsider.com and their article: “Canopy Growth, Acreage Holdings deal could spur cannabis M&A boom – Business Insider” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.48. About 33,889 shares traded. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (MUA) has risen 13.91% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PHC Holdings Completes Acquisition of Anatomical Pathology Business from Thermo Fisher Scientific – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Accenture Plc (ACN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Thermo Fisher completes sales of anatomical path unit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Intl Retail Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.45% or 93,915 shares. Guinness Asset Ltd stated it has 30 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Commonwealth Fincl Corp Pa reported 0.82% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). The New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.37% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Fmr Ltd Liability Company reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Lockheed Martin Investment Mngmt holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 22,770 shares. Main Street Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.1% stake. Dumont And Blake Invest Advsr Llc invested in 0.4% or 3,469 shares. Front Barnett Ltd Liability Com accumulated 141,928 shares. Tradition Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 19,307 shares. Gabelli Invest Advisers Inc, a New York-based fund reported 750 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation reported 0.61% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Braun Stacey Associate holds 63,459 shares. Kcm Inv Advsr Llc reported 3,038 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt owns 3,300 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) stake by 5,541 shares to 274,906 valued at $16.26M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) stake by 12,878 shares and now owns 75,455 shares. Chubb Ltd was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher had 13 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Barclays Capital. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by BTIG Research. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 23. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Barclays Capital.