Peapack Gladstone Financial Lifted Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by $2.03 Million; General Electric Co (GE) Market Value Rose While Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Upped Holding

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 12.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 43,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 384,666 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.35M, up from 341,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $47.47. About 8.03M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 15/03/2018 – EXELIXIS SUBMITS U.S. SNDA FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR PR; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 24/04/2018 – 5.3 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 291KM WSW OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 3/12/2018, 8:30 PM; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 51.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 41,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 120,196 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 79,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 62.24M shares traded or 21.17% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 12/03/2018 – GE CITES POOR OVERALL PERFORMANCE OF THE CO; 19/04/2018 – John Lizzi, Executive Leader, Robotics at GE, to Deliver Keynote at Robotics Summit & Showcase; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY- TWO JOINT VENTURE (JV) COMPANIES HAVE BEEN SET UP FOR THE PURPOSE; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s and GE Lighting Expand Partnership to Differentiate Light Bulb Offering; 25/04/2018 – GE: 64.9% OF VOTING SHAREHOLDER VOTE TO RATIFY KPMG AS AUDITOR; 12/04/2018 – GE Readies Restatement, Earnings as Wary Investors Seek Answers; 20/04/2018 – GE – REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – ENGINE MAKER CFM INTERNATIONAL IS JOINT PROJECT OF GE, SAFRAN; 18/04/2018 – GE AND SAFRAN HAVE ALSO SENT TEAM TO ASSIST NTSB

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II also bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Thursday, May 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co Del (NYSE:F) by 53,999 shares to 178,326 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,213 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $7.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 45,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 80,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,800 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.