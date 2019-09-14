Peapack Gladstone Financial Increases Stake in Mondelez International (MDLZ); As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Valuation Declined, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Trimmed Holding by $369,892

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 4,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 36,604 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81M, down from 41,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 6.98M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – Oil Search, Santos say PNG LNG project resumes production after quake; 05/03/2018 – Exxon-led consortium, Spain’s Repsol submit interest in Greek oil and gas tenders; 06/03/2018 – EXXON’S XTO PRESIDENT SARA ORTWEIN COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK; 14/03/2018 – ExxonMobil expects to resume paying Australian corporate tax in 2021; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Crude, Natural-Gas Prices Strengthened in 1Q; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS ‘TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF NEW INVESTMENTS’ NEEDED TO SUPPLY WORLD’S RISING DEMAND FOR OIL AND NATURAL GAS; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROPOSALS FOR HORN RIVER ASSETS DUE MAY 31, 2018; 08/03/2018 – DAILY SABAH: BREAKING – US Navy denies reports on bolstering its presence in the Eastern Mediterranean theater through the; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS “LOOKING VERY CRITICALLY” AT THE U.S., CONTEMPLATING INVESTING IN MANY AREAS SUCH AS SHALE GAS AND CONVENTIONAL OIL; 23/03/2018 – Shell to sell West Qurna 1 oilfield stake to Japan’s ltochu for $406 mln

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 10,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 25,186 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, up from 14,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $54.08. About 5.25M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MondelÄ“z International to Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 4 – GlobeNewswire” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, 2019 View Up – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “SOUR PATCH KIDS, Trident VIBES and Activision Put Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Fans in the Driver Seat in a Whole New Way – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) to Boost Snacks Unit, Invests in Hu Master – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V.F. Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 6,370 shares to 209,635 shares, valued at $18.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 2,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,004 shares, and cut its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 61,468 are owned by Raymond James Tru Na. Lipe & Dalton has 71,143 shares. Adirondack invested in 2,151 shares. Noesis Mangement stated it has 9,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 19,539 are owned by Philadelphia Tru. 401,188 were reported by Wafra. Highlander Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3,238 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs Ltd holds 622,301 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Llc accumulated 97,121 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Nbt Commercial Bank N A has invested 0.3% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Investec Asset Management North America reported 0.3% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Dillon Associate invested 0.28% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1,693 shares. Hilltop Holdings owns 0.05% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 4,422 shares. Whitnell & owns 48,868 shares.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $984.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 6,452 shares to 21,291 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 36,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy What Exxon Bought At A Historic Discount – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: ExxonMobil vs. Chevron – The Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.96 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.