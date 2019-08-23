Peapack Gladstone Financial Holds Stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM); Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position Maintained by Buckhead Capital Management Llc

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 119.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 9,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The hedge fund held 17,542 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27M, up from 7,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $5.89 during the last trading session, reaching $379.99. About 711,567 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 19/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $1.2 BLN SALE TO MEXICO OF 8 MH-60R HELICOPTERS AND RELATED EQUIPMENT – PENTAGON; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW INITIATIVE WILL PROVIDE GUIDELINES TO SPEED UP APPROVAL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORTS TO CERTAIN ALLIES; 11/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute; 19/04/2018 – State Dept clears possible $1.2 bln sale of helicopters to Mexico; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Wins $481.2 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 23/05/2018 – LOCKHEED’S UNITED ROTORCRAFT GETS FIREHAWK AIRCRAFT ORDER; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 22/03/2018 – TRUMP SIGNS TRADE MEMORANDUM ON CHINA; 28/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN, POLAND SIGN PACT FOR HIT-TO-KILL PAC-3 MSE MIS; 08/03/2018 – SEASPAN SHIPYARDS – IS AWARDED FRIGATE SYSTEMS UPGRADE PROJECT AS SUBCONTRACTOR FOR LOCKHEED MARTIN CANADA ON ROYAL NEW ZEALAND NAVY’S ANZAC FRIGATES

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 8,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 440,471 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.59 million, up from 431,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $106.4. About 7.35 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – SMARTSHEET INC SMAR.N : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING – TRADERS; 09/04/2018 – NORSK HYDRO ASA NHY.OL : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO NKR 53.5 FROM NKR 53; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Doesn’t Believe in Tariffs, Says Cohn Loss `Terrible’ (Video); 03/04/2018 – GLOBAL JPMORGAN MARCH MANUFACTURING PMI AT 53.4 VS 54.1; 11/04/2018 – Yield-Inversion Fear Pits JPMorgan Against Aviva Fund Manager; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 28% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 05/04/2018 – JPM, Amazon, Berkshire will use data to improve healthcare; 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA INC ATUS.N : JP MORGAN ADDS TO ANALYST FOCUS LIST; 18/05/2018 – Former head of J.P. Morgan’s blockchain operation says banks like her former employer could get into the cryptocurrency business imminently

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $320.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,030 shares to 184,903 shares, valued at $9.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 7,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,309 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipg Invest Advsr Ltd Company invested in 0% or 4,064 shares. Lakeview Cap Partners has 1,370 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Cetera Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Colorado-based fund reported 22,636 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability holds 738 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 11,284 shares. Dana Advisors owns 13,204 shares. Optimum Inv Advisors stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Stanley stated it has 5,737 shares. Ccm Advisers Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 30,528 shares. Mackenzie holds 0.2% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 282,887 shares. Girard Prtn Limited owns 23,563 shares. Hamel Associates invested in 6,665 shares or 0.9% of the stock. First Fincl In has 800 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Bennicas Associate Inc has invested 1.03% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). The Georgia-based Stadion Money Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $739,067 activity. Shares for $509,534 were bought by TAICLET JAMES D JR on Friday, August 9.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.