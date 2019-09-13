Peapack Gladstone Financial Holds Stake in Bank Of New York Mellon (BK); Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stock Price Rose While Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Raised Stake by $1.75 Million

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 12,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 209,081 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.26 million, up from 196,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $129.21. About 478,317 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 90.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 8,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 18,452 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $815,000, up from 9,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 1.44 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 16/04/2018 – 87XE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP – “STRONG EQUITY MARKETS AND HIGHER INTEREST RATES WERE IMPORTANT DRIVERS” IN QTR; 08/05/2018 – Endowment Plans Beat First Dip in Plan Sponsor Returns Since 3Q 2016, according to BNY Mellon U.S. Master Trust Universe/Asset; 17/05/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon Net Asset Value(s); 03/04/2018 – AS21: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 03/05/2018 – INSITE 2018 Announces Its Conference Agenda; Convenes Leading Experts, Thinkers and Business Leaders; 03/04/2018 – 85QT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 04/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Early Repurchase; 12/03/2018 – 38LA: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service assigns Aa2 (sf) to Italian ABS Notes issued by Golden Bar (Securitisation) S.r.l

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 14,756 shares to 25,907 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 9,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,121 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR).

More notable recent The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Are Buffett’s Worst-Performing Stocks of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mario Gabelli Comments on Bank of New York Mellon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 71 investors sold BK shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Wealth Advsrs invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Iberiabank reported 9,936 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 0.05% or 3.86M shares. Stoneridge Invest Partners Lc owns 61,665 shares. Jane Street Ltd Llc has 0% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 9,793 shares. South Dakota Inv Council reported 0.44% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). 4.69M are held by Deutsche Retail Bank Ag. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, a Florida-based fund reported 1.27 million shares. The California-based Eqis Cap Management has invested 0.09% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 17,812 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Indexiq Advsr Llc holds 0.12% or 87,131 shares. Bp Pcl invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Ami Inv Management accumulated 112,003 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 125,634 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corporation has invested 0.11% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Resources owns 153,445 shares. Blackrock reported 19.49 million shares. Co Bank & Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 7,204 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.05% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Ironwood Financial Limited Liability Corp accumulated 96 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt has 15,958 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 5,834 shares. Bridger Mgmt Lc invested 3.97% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.05% or 18,978 shares in its portfolio. Ipg Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 5,000 shares. Winch Advisory holds 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 25 shares. First Interstate National Bank has 25 shares. Moreover, 1St Source Commercial Bank has 0.08% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 7,605 shares. Burney holds 0.69% or 84,238 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 3,656 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 6,832 shares to 420,627 shares, valued at $36.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,371 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. to Present at September Healthcare Conferences – Business Wire” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Digital Reasoning CEO takes same role at publicly traded company – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: August 21, 2019.