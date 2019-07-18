Peapack Gladstone Financial Holding in Ptc (PTC) Has Trimmed by $1.20 Million as Stock Price Declined; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake Has Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 26,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.22M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $334.66M, up from 3.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.94. About 7.03M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 51.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 13,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,443 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, down from 25,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $89.63. About 649,503 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 0.83% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 175.5M RUPEES; 12/05/2018 – PTC INDIA FINANCIAL 4Q LOSS 1.1B RUPEES VS 1.1B PROFIT Y/Y; 07/05/2018 – PTC Inc. at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY’18 LICENSE AND SUBSCRIPTION BOOKINGS $455 MLN -$475 MLN; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q Rev $307.9M; 29/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Revival: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY’18 EPS (GAAP) $0.31 -$0.38; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q EPS 4c-EPS 7c; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY18 EPS (NON-GAAP) $ 1.31 – $ 1.41; 30/05/2018 – KloudGin Joins the PTC Partner Network Bringing AI-based Connected Field Service, Asset and Inventory Management Cloud Product

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 10,023 shares to 27,448 shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Short Term Bond Etf (BSV) by 16,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,488 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Francisco Ma. Fatima had sold 9,000 shares worth $891,000. $845,100 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Coombe Gary A. $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Posada Juan Fernando. Taylor David S sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97M. 19,049 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $1.81M were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa. Skoufalos Ioannis had sold 29,621 shares worth $2.86M.

