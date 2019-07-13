Peapack Gladstone Financial Holding in Home Depot (HD) Cut by $375,506; Girard Partners LTD Has Cut Starbucks Com (SBUX) Holding by $376,956

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 1,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,713 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.77 million, down from 146,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $218.23. About 4.25M shares traded or 5.54% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017

Girard Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd sold 5,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,907 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, down from 65,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 4.84 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Drops Outlook on Nestle After Starbucks Deal — Market Talk; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE GETS RIGHTS TO MARKET STARBUCKS PRODUCTS EX COFFEE SHOPS; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: NYPD sergeant blames beatdown on Starbucks feeding homeless; 17/04/2018 – WFMY News 2: BREAKING | Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial bias education; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.53; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks adds 2 new Frappuccinos to its permanent menu; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS AFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15B TO HOLDERS IN 3 YRS; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: `NO ONE BELIEVES’ CITY CAN MAKE HOUSING AFFORDABLE; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS CO; 18/04/2018 – Can Training Eliminate Biases? Starbucks Will Test the Thesis

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Home Depot, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HD) 58% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “BlueFletch CEO: ‘I knew I needed to take advantage of this opportunity’ (Video) – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on July 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Retail Stocks to Buy for the Second Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UBS Stays Bullish On Home Depot After Meeting With Management – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Purchase: Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 189 shares to 10,023 shares, valued at $17.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intermediate (BIV) by 27,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,941 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Small (VB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whitnell And reported 1.07% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 1.17% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Regal Inv Advsr Llc owns 0.13% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,270 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 815,168 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life Com has 1.07% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Front Barnett Assoc Limited Liability stated it has 10,182 shares. Asset Mngmt One Com Ltd invested 0.59% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 6,901 were reported by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security. Blue Chip Prns holds 2.36% or 51,979 shares. 2,602 are held by Sterling Strategies Lc. 21,188 were reported by Coldstream Capital Incorporated. Crossvault Capital Management Llc invested in 3.73% or 37,671 shares. Colony Grp Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.14% or 17,678 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Gp Ltd Liability Co has 0.34% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 6,675 shares. Beacon Financial Grp Inc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 7,149 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.66 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.17M for 30.74 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Alibaba Stock Will Continue to Rise – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: M&A Heats Up as Nasdaq Flirts With New Highs – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Starbucks Stock a Buy at All-Time Highs? – Nasdaq” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Stocks to Buy for $20 or Less – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Mgmt Group Ltd Llc reported 21,400 shares. 30,415 were reported by Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 31,889 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.86% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). First Financial In has 15,991 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Cypress Cap Ltd Liability owns 10,905 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Brown Capital Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Bb&T Limited Liability invested 0.37% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 687,399 were accumulated by British Columbia Invest Mgmt. First Personal Fin Serv invested in 64,831 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Stevens First Principles Invest owns 1,700 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Capital Serv Of America reported 2.69% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Regal Investment Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 3,601 are owned by Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $42.25 million activity. Varma Vivek C had sold 50,000 shares worth $3.46M on Wednesday, February 6. The insider BURROWS CLIFFORD sold $10.26 million.

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19 million and $536.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,907 shares to 4,015 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc Com (NYSE:DGX) by 8,812 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,413 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO).