Peapack Gladstone Financial Holding in Celgene (CELG) Has Trimmed by $2.21 Million as Stock Declined; As Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Share Price Rose, Vista Capital Partners Cut Its Position

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 20.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 23,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 92,344 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, down from 115,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $95.59. About 1.43 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – IN TOTAL, ZYMEWORKS IS NOW ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $1.64 BLN IN FUTURE PAYMENTS FOR ENTIRE COLLABORATION; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 05/04/2018 – FORMA Therapeutics Achieves Key Objective in Collaboration with Celgene Corporation to Advance a Novel Protein Homeostasis Oncology/Immuno-Oncology Program; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 14/05/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences and Events; 30/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC – DENALI MAY MAKE FUTURE CONTINGENT PAYMENTS UP TO MAXIMUM OF $447 MLN UPON ACHIEVEMENT OF MILESTONES; 05/03/2018 – #3 — Celgene hands over $101M in cash to launch a research collaboration with protein player Vividion $CELG

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.20M market cap company. It closed at $7.84 lastly. It is down 0.38% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Reit Index Fund (VNQ) by 16,428 shares to 767,850 shares, valued at $66.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold JCTCF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bankshares Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Parthenon Lc invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). James Investment Inc invested in 0% or 7,350 shares. Blackrock has 1,104 shares. 191,400 were accumulated by Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corp. Vista Ptnrs Inc has 0.65% invested in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) for 359,482 shares. The North Carolina-based National Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF).

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 3,242 shares to 17,764 shares, valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.