Peapack Gladstone Financial Holding in Celgene (CELG) Has Trimmed as Share Value Declined; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Value Declined, Pictet North America Advisors Sa Lifted by $12.56 Million Its Stake

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 654.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 69,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 79,576 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52 million, up from 10,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $162.22. About 18.35 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s ‘great import center’ to target Japanese goods; 22/03/2018 – NETS SAYS ENTERS DEAL TO MAKE ALIPAY PAYMENT AVAILABLE IN NORDIC COUNTRIES; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE NET PROFIT MARGIN WEAKENS TO 6.73 PCT FROM 7.20 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS; 12/04/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS WP.UL IN TALKS TO INVEST IN $8 BLN FUNDRAISING ROUND FOR CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding Sees FY19 Revenue Growth Topping 60%; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 20.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 23,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 92,344 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, down from 115,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $95.29. About 3.14M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Five Classes Of Notes Issued By Crestline Denali Clo Xvi, Ltd; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $8.70-$8.90; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP BB2121 IN UNITED STATES; 09/04/2018 – Novartis bets big on gene therapy with $8.7 bln AveXis deal; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in the United States; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ABOUT $8.45, WITH DILUTION FROM JUNO; 11/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.26

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Corp holds 0.14% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 301,530 shares. Jag Cap Management Llc reported 11,577 shares. Hudson Bay Cap LP accumulated 417,696 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Linscomb Williams invested in 0.02% or 2,354 shares. Oak Associate Limited Oh invested in 58,294 shares or 0.34% of the stock. 24,560 were reported by Sumitomo Life Ins. Sunbelt Securities has invested 0.27% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Cs Mckee Lp holds 1.34% or 162,300 shares. Bb&T accumulated 0.02% or 9,818 shares. Field Main Savings Bank accumulated 3,660 shares. Natl Bank Of America De has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 0.17% or 2.61 million shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Ltd reported 2.33 million shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Inc owns 584,534 shares. Pettee holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 8,816 shares.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 189 shares to 10,023 shares, valued at $17.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) by 11,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,093 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ind Fd Mid (VO).

