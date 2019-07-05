Peapack Gladstone Financial Holding in Boeing Co (BA) Cut as Valuation Declined; Kimberly (KMB) Shareholder Coastline Trust Co Decreased Its Stake by $464,325 as Stock Value Rose

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 3,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,632 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.27 million, down from 66,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $355.47. About 1.53 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – Embraer Earnings Shrink as Boeing’s Takeover Talks Drag On; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 28/03/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: Aircraft giant Boeing hit by malware virus believed to be WannaCry; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Jet weight puzzle to determine tariff impact on Boeing; 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN BOEING 717S ‘PERFECTLY SUITED’ FOR ISLAND FLIGHTS: CFO; 18/05/2018 – dwnews: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 aircraft crashes shortly after take-off in Havana, Cuba, reports Cuban media. More to come; 18/04/2018 – French investigators to assist probe into Southwest Airlines engine explosion; 07/03/2018 – BOEING ASIA PACIFIC SALES SVP DINESH KESKAR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS AND THE EUROPEAN MEMBER STATES FRANCE, GERMANY, SPAIN AND THE UK HAVE AGREED ON SOME AMENDMENTS TO A380 AND A350XWB REIMBURSABLE LAUNCH INVESTMENT (RLI) LOANS; 22/03/2018 – Trump’s big tariff blow on China may cause a backlash against Boeing

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 3,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,495 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, down from 37,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 322,782 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Still Expects 2018 Adj Effective Tax Rate of 23% to 26%; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK LOST MARKET SHARE IN DIAPERS IN CHINA; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Estimates $100 Million Investment to Expand Mobile Manufacturing Facility; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REPORTS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kimberly-Clark de Mexico’s IDRs at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Strategic Investment in its Mobile, Alabama Mill; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES FY EPS $3.67 TO $4.27; 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan; 02/04/2018 – HALYARD HEALTH INC – ON MARCH 30, COURT GRANTED CO’S MOTION TO DISMISS, WITHOUT LEAVE TO AMEND, PUTATIVE CLASS ACTION FILED ON JUNE 28, 2016; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 26,940 shares to 144,250 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 9,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Celanese Corp Common (NYSE:CE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $704,703 activity.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 2.52% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.59 per share. KMB’s profit will be $551.16M for 20.83 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.81% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50M was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. $5.03M worth of stock was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock or 2,137 shares. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million on Friday, February 8. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 49.10 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) by 11,400 shares to 73,093 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 10,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intermediate (BIV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.