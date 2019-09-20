Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Upped Position in Exxonmobil (XOM); Cwh Capital Management Increased Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position by $5.77 Million

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 1343.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 80,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 86,132 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26M, up from 5,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $72.74. About 7.35M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 23/03/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 25/04/2018 – Protocols: AbbVie advances its two star pipeline therapies, filing BLA for risankizumab and posting promising data for upadacitinib $ABBV; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS – FDA NOTIFIED IND FOR PHASE 1/2 COMBO STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC WITH IMFINZI FOR HPV-ASSOCIATED CANCERS WAS PLACED ON CLINICAL HOLD; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE SET TO LOSE ABOUT $25 BLN IN MARKET VALUE AFTER CO SAYS WILL NOT SEEK FASTER APPROVAL FOR LUNG CANCER DRUG; 10/04/2018 – Frazier adds $780M fund for its ‘growth buyout’ team; FDA pushes back its deadline on AbbVie’s elagolix; Promethera buys NASH drug

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Exxonmobil Corp (XOM) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 35,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 700,249 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.66M, up from 664,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Exxonmobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $72.03. About 9.75M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/04/2018 – TOP MASSACHUSETTS COURT REJECTS EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N BID TO BLOCK STATE CLIMATE CHANGE PROBE: COURT RULING; 29/03/2018 – Exxon, Total Join Majors Interested in Iraq April 15 Oil Auction; 20/04/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares April Cash Distribution; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS NO CHANGE TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum; 13/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Managed Services Contract with Mechdyne Corporation; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil CEO: Plans to More Than Double Earnings Potential by 2025 While Addressing the Risks of Climate Change; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY – THE CONTRACT IS FOR SUPPLY OF NEW W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL: FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION MAY COME LATER THIS YEAR

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 8,176 shares to 1,632 shares, valued at $219,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 9,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,121 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42 million and $246.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,175 shares to 167,920 shares, valued at $7.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 18,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,920 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250. The insider Schumacher Laura J bought $1.76M. On Friday, August 16 the insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M. Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Thursday, August 29. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29.