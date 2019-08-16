Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Stake By $313,209; Last Week 3i Group plc (LON:III) Analysts

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 0.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 2,677 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp holds 334,023 shares with $39.40 million value, down from 336,700 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $135.78. About 16.02M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft has bought Semantic Machines, an artificial intelligence start-up that adds context to conversations and improves speech recognition with chatbots; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”; 28/03/2018 – Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now,’ says Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier; 21/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Azure Cloud Wins Intelligence Agency Deal; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control

Among 2 analysts covering 3i Group (LON:III), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. 3i Group has GBX 1360 highest and GBX 1195 lowest target. GBX 1315’s average target is 22.90% above currents GBX 1070 stock price. 3i Group had 5 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Numis Securities on Tuesday, May 28 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained 3i Group plc (LON:III) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and GBX 1270 target. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Numis Securities with “Buy”. See 3i Group plc (LON:III) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1185.00 New Target: GBX 1270.00 Maintain

28/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1265.00 New Target: GBX 1360.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1265.00 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1195.00 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy New Target: GBX 1195.00 Maintain

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 8.65% above currents $135.78 stock price. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Deutsche Bank. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Thursday, April 25. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $140 target in Thursday, February 21 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, April 12. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, April 25. Morgan Stanley maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $15500 target in Friday, July 19 report.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased Vanguard Ftse Europe Etf (VGK) stake by 72,407 shares to 572,210 valued at $30.68 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) stake by 11,400 shares and now owns 73,093 shares. Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ballentine Prns Llc accumulated 60,560 shares. Vision Cap Mgmt holds 1.85% or 56,381 shares. Anchor Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 260,904 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.87% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Callahan Advsr Lc has invested 3.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ferguson Wellman Capital has invested 4.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.56% stake. United Kingdom-based Bp Public Ltd Co has invested 3.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). S Muoio & Ltd Liability invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Orleans Cap Mgmt La accumulated 2.8% or 30,998 shares. L & S Advsrs holds 1.75% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 110,556 shares. Ashmore Wealth Management Lc holds 2.88M shares. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Company holds 23.05 million shares or 2.35% of its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt holds 1.02% or 1.31 million shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Com reported 64,425 shares stake.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $206,902 activity. Lavieri Todd D. bought $50,490 worth of stock or 13,500 shares. $148,800 worth of 3i Group plc (LON:III) shares were bought by CONNORS MICHAEL P. The insider Berger David E. bought $7,612.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 8 investors sold 3i Group plc shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 21.08 million shares or 0.46% less from 21.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc stated it has 0% in 3i Group plc (LON:III). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested in 0% or 122,581 shares. The North Carolina-based Savings Bank Of America De has invested 0% in 3i Group plc (LON:III). California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in 3i Group plc (LON:III). Ameritas Invest Prns Inc holds 0% or 2,421 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt reported 49,981 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability stated it has 0% in 3i Group plc (LON:III). Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in 3i Group plc (LON:III). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 45,594 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 31,700 shares. 10,179 are held by Barclays Pcl. Massachusetts-based Putnam Invests Limited Company has invested 0% in 3i Group plc (LON:III). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt holds 223,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp reported 0% in 3i Group plc (LON:III). Wells Fargo Mn holds 81,606 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The company has market cap of 10.41 billion GBP. Within direct investments, it prefers to make private equity investments in mature companies, growth capital, rescue/turnaround, middle markets, early venture, turnaround, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. It has a 8.37 P/E ratio. Within fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity funds.

More notable recent 3i Group plc (LON:III) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of Imperial Metals Corporation (TSE:III) Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Postandcourier.com with their article: “Gilbreth column: Frank Ford astonishes with winning ways – Charleston Post Courier” published on November 15, 2018, Stltoday.com published: “Area athletes’ college signings: NCAA D-I and D-II – STLtoday.com” on November 15, 2018. More interesting news about 3i Group plc (LON:III) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Under Armour, G-III, Ralph Lauren and Columbia Sportswear – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer’s Eczema Candidate Meets All Goals in Phase III Study – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.