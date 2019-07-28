Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Trimmed Its Stake in Fedex (FDX) as Shares Declined; Roundview Capital Has Decreased Bank Amer (BAC) Holding by $1.60 Million

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 1,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,201 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20M, down from 46,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $174.94. About 1.98 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CFO: 4TH QTR OPERATING PROFIT TO RISE IN ALL SEGMENTS; 14/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS MEMPHIS HUB PROJECT SHOULD BE COMPLETE BY 2025; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT PRESIDENT & CEO MICHAEL L. DUCKER TO RETIRE AUG; 20/03/2018 – FedEx quarterly profit rises on higher rates; 20/03/2018 – FDX: @wesrap confirms there is a police presence at the FedEx Ground location in SE Austin near McKinney Falls Parkway. Tune into @KXAN_News on @TheCWAustin for the latest… – ! $FDX; 15/05/2018 – The Morning Download: FedEx CIO Says Blockchain Poised to Remake Corporate Logistics; 21/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Exclusive photos show the Austin bombing suspect dropping off suspicious packages at a FedEx; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10; 01/05/2018 – Plug Power and Workhorse Provide FedEx Express With First ProGen Fuel Cell-Powered Electric Delivery Van; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX ACQUIRED P2P MAILING FOR £92M

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 59,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 184,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 46.02 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY HIRES SEMICONDUCTOR HEAD FROM BANK OF AMERICA; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SAYS PROPOSAL FOR INDEPENDENT CHAIR GETS 30.7% SUPPORT; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS ALL DIRECTORS ELECTED IN ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 08/05/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 04/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA HOLD MORE THAN 5% OF CARREFOUR VOTING RIGHTS; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Twenty-First Century Fox replaces BoA in Sky lending syndicate; 02/04/2018 – HEADHUNTER GROUP PLC SAYS VTB CAPITAL, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, SBERBANK CIB ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 14/05/2018 – Amphastar Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – BofA’s European Banking President Wilmot-Sitwell Departs Firm

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Bank of America is Buying Back Stock. Should You Join In? – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank Of America Corp.: A New Low Yield Preferred Stock You Might Consider Buying – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bank Of America Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bank of America Earnings: BAC Stock Ticks Higher on Q2 Beat – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Trading, Tough Backdrop to Hurt BofA’s (BAC) Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $420.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 5,275 shares to 17,146 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 12,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 2.95 million were accumulated by Keybank Association Oh. Moreover, Fiduciary Trust Com has 0.15% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 200,763 shares. Sfmg owns 8,513 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Lafayette invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 1.88 million shares. Darsana Cap Ptnrs Ltd Partnership invested 12.4% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Athena Capital Limited Liability Company reported 88,903 shares stake. Oakbrook Investments Lc holds 382,345 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Gradient Invests Limited Co owns 267,512 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Cortland Advisers Ltd has 3.8% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sageworth Trust Com accumulated 176 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Llc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 184,197 shares. Kidder Stephen W has 30,065 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Menlo Advisors reported 3.28% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $318,546 activity. 2,300 shares were sold by MERINO JOHN L, worth $419,160.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FedEx: It’s Cheap For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of FedEx Corporation Investors (FDX) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Capital Logistics Joins The Blockchain In Transport Alliance – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Amazon In-Sourcing Nearly Half Of Its Transportation Needs – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Transportation Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 107,413 shares to 542,943 shares, valued at $23.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Short Term Bond Etf (BSV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,237 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 0.48% or 2,000 shares. 19,550 are held by Benin Corp. Bowen Hanes And holds 172,608 shares. 48,839 were accumulated by British Columbia Inv Corporation. 54,399 were accumulated by Ccm Investment Advisers Limited Com. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.1% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 69,212 shares. Burke & Herbert Bank & reported 0.25% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Farmers Financial Bank invested in 0% or 21 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt owns 1,685 shares. Diker Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 8,664 shares. Chemical Bancorp holds 13,272 shares. First Republic Mngmt has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Moreover, Quantbot Technologies Lp has 0.53% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Mengis Cap Inc has invested 0.76% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).