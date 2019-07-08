Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Trimmed Fedex (FDX) Position as Market Value Declined; Chemed New (CHE) Position Has Boosted by Eulav Asset Management

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 1,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,201 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20 million, down from 46,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $160.31. About 241,337 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 01/05/2018 – FedEx Rolls Out First Hydrogen-Fueled Delivery Van in New York; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX EXPANDING E-COMMERCE CAPABILITIES WITH PURCHASE OF P2P; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO TRANSFER $6B OF U.S. PENSION PLAN OBLIGATIONS; 23/04/2018 – FedEx Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 1; 20/03/2018 – FedEx quarterly profit rises on higher rates; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $17.90 TO $18.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q REV. $16.5B, EST. $16.17B; 20/03/2018 – Strong economy, higher rates lift FedEx quarterly profit; 20/03/2018 – KATV News: BREAKING: Police have confirmed a second package was found to be loaded with an explosive device at a FedEx facilit; 21/03/2018 – FedEx says evidence it gave police helped identify Texas bombing suspect

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Chemed Corp New (CHE) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,900 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.68M, up from 59,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Chemed Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $366.69. About 13,765 shares traded. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 1.43% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 14/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Rev $439.2M; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q ADJ EPS $2.72, EST. $2.36; 07/05/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE JOINS AMERICAN HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION; 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED CORP CHE.N – COMPANY HAS REITERATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 06/03/2018 CHEMED CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES TO BE FUNDED THROUGH CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS, REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q SERVICE REV. $439.2M, EST. $419.3M

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 24 investors sold CHE shares while 107 reduced holdings. only 53 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 13.50 million shares or 11.47% less from 15.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hrt Fincl holds 1,479 shares. Trustmark Bank Department accumulated 155 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 750 were accumulated by Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability. Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 1,836 shares. Bb&T Ltd Company reported 959 shares stake. Putnam Invests Ltd invested in 17,275 shares. Origin Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 664 shares. First Republic Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 1,309 shares. Guggenheim Cap Llc has 3,508 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Burney has 0.02% invested in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) for 824 shares. New York-based Mufg Americas Holdings Corp has invested 0% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Mason Street Advisors Limited Co accumulated 8,491 shares. At Savings Bank holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) for 2,000 shares. 4,888 were reported by Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd. Schroder Inv Gp holds 41,273 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 28,000 shares to 57,000 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,000 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Capital owns 0.16% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 70,181 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,074 shares. Aurora Investment Counsel owns 12,081 shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. 3,104 were reported by Doliver Advisors Lp. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0.01% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Tompkins Corporation stated it has 619 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.05% or 887,128 shares. Franklin Resources holds 0.05% or 508,672 shares in its portfolio. Condor Cap Management holds 10,594 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 11,717 are held by Johnson Financial Gp. Cordasco Ntwk holds 0.03% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 155 shares. Amp Capital Ltd holds 108,854 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Group Limited Liability holds 300,204 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 20,100 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $419,160 activity.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 43,193 shares to 384,666 shares, valued at $18.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 8,879 shares in the quarter, for a total of 440,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO).