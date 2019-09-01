Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Trimmed Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $1.18 Million as Shares Declined; Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Has Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $1.97 Million

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 3,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 63,632 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.27M, down from 66,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 10/04/2018 – BA: Boeing, Lion Air Group Announce Order for 50 737 MAX 10 Airplanes; 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN BOEING 717S ‘PERFECTLY SUITED’ FOR ISLAND FLIGHTS: CFO; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA3 SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Calls WTO Decision ‘Landmark Ruling’; 17/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS AWARE OF INCIDENT WITH SOUTHWESTAIR FLIGHT 1380; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 07/03/2018 – Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices but could hurt sales; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY EPS $16.40-EPS $16.60; 24/04/2018 – RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC – RYANAIR EXERCISES 25 BOEING-MAX-200 OPTIONS

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 43.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 16,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 55,501 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55 million, up from 38,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video); 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft doesn’t have any “targeting business that is at large” on its platforms, CEO Satya Nadella said; 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,801 shares to 17,837 shares, valued at $4.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 2,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,222 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Inv Mangement holds 0.42% or 2,873 shares in its portfolio. The Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorporation & has invested 2.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sky Investment Ltd Liability holds 942 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mngmt Ltd Company holds 1,800 shares. Lau Associate accumulated 3,408 shares. The New York-based Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 353,591 are owned by Aperio Gru Limited Liability Company. Homrich Berg reported 0.23% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Philadelphia Tru has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.48% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 10,316 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 6,774 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. 100 were reported by Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Llc. Veritable Lp holds 21,390 shares. Regal Invest Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,383 shares. Mcdaniel Terry And has 543 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.35B for 37.77 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 133,760 shares to 142,287 shares, valued at $6.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 52,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,587 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bernzott Capital Advisors owns 123,965 shares. Bridgecreek Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 6,025 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Blue Edge Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 14,952 shares. Aviance Ptnrs Llc reported 19,690 shares. 364,813 are owned by Veritable Limited Partnership. Pettyjohn Wood And White reported 93,556 shares. Duncker Streett & Inc invested in 58,882 shares. Hm Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 19,578 shares. Stock Yards Bank & Trust & Co invested in 277,298 shares. Zweig holds 183,981 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm reported 2.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Field & Main Bancshares holds 13,750 shares. United Kingdom-based Baillie Gifford & Co has invested 0.75% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stillwater Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,992 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Argi Investment Services Lc owns 20,685 shares.

