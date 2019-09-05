Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Raised Position in American Express Co (AXP) by $1.39 Million; Kirklands (KIRK) Shareholder Signia Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $450,156 as Market Value Declined

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kirklands Inc (KIRK) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 64,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.62% . The institutional investor held 619,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35 million, down from 683,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kirklands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 22.87% or $0.343 during the last trading session, reaching $1.157. About 1.69 million shares traded or 168.28% up from the average. Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) has declined 84.80% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KIRK News: 31/05/2018 – Kirkland’s Sees FY EPS 50c-EPS 60c; 16/03/2018 – Kirkland’s Sees 20 to 25 New Store Openings and 10 to 15 Store Closings in FY18; 16/04/2018 – West Kirkland Exploration Program Underway at Hasbrouck Project, Tonopah, Nevada; 05/04/2018 – Kirkland’s: W. Michael Madden Resigns as President and CEO; 23/04/2018 – DJ Kirkland’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIRK); 16/04/2018 – Kirkland’s May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – PA House of Reps: Kirkland announces grant for Chester Security Initiative; 16/03/2018 – KIRKLAND’S INC KIRK.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.50 TO $0.60; 05/04/2018 – KIRKLAND’S INC – MICHAEL B. CAIRNES, EVP AND COO, WILL SERVE AS ACTING CEO; 14/03/2018 – RT @herbgreenberg: LIVE…from NY, we are partnering with UC-Berkeley, Kynikos and Kirkland/Ellis to present a fraud conference on May 2 in N…

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 59.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 12,791 shares as the company's stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 34,449 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77M, up from 21,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $121.4. About 2.57M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Ltd Co stated it has 35,404 shares. Cornerstone Investment Ptnrs Limited Com invested in 782,924 shares. Davis R M Incorporated holds 2,184 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Co holds 14,589 shares. Moreover, Cap Fund Management has 0.04% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 52,448 shares. Trust Department Mb Finance Bancorp N A holds 0% or 300 shares. Artemis Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.41% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 324,555 shares. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.32% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Northstar Gru has 0.75% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Spinnaker Tru reported 4,195 shares. Timber Creek Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 300 shares. Smith Asset Grp LP owns 135 shares. New Jersey-based Prudential Financial Incorporated has invested 0.12% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Stonebridge Management holds 0.16% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 4,040 shares.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 12,878 shares to 75,455 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 15,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,703 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold KIRK shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 13.27 million shares or 2.12% less from 13.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0% in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Minnesota-based Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0% in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Brandywine Global Investment Management Limited Com holds 8,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) for 53 shares. 11,222 are held by Amer Intl Gru. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 83,212 shares. Jump Trading Ltd stated it has 0.04% in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). 392,782 are held by State Street. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 44,988 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp reported 610 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Lc owns 13,116 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% or 5,754 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $340,218 activity. 100,000 shares valued at $239,000 were bought by PLEAS CHARLES III on Wednesday, June 12.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $340,218 activity. 100,000 shares valued at $239,000 were bought by PLEAS CHARLES III on Wednesday, June 12.