Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Lowered Its Stake in Conocophillips (COP) by $300,762; Gideon Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Holding in Southern Co (SO) as Share Price Rose

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 60.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 48,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The hedge fund held 32,445 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 81,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.26. About 6.40M shares traded or 42.53% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southern Company’s ‘BBB+’ IDR Following Florida Sale Announcement; 29/05/2018 – Southern Co Acquires 100-Megawatt Wind Facility in Oklahoma; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES 2Q 2018 ADJ. EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO AFFIRMS 2022 COMPLETE DATE FOR VOGTLE NUKE PROJECT; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN: ART P. BEATTIE ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE AS CFO; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.4B; 09/04/2018 – Southern Nears Sale of One-Third Stake in Its Solar Portfolio; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL BEGINS; 10/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 4,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 41,738 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, down from 46,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $52.18. About 3.98M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘CONCERNED’ ABOUT PUTTING CARIBBEAN NATIONS IN THE MIDDLE OF ITS DISPUTE WITH PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 07/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips has moved to take Caribbean assets of Venezuela’s state-run PDVSA; 23/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $1.75B OF DE; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS CASH TENDER OFFER UP TO $400M DEBT SECURITIES; 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offer; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 25/04/2018 – PDVSA ordered to pay Conoco $2 bln for breaking Venezuela contracts -arbitration; 06/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips CEO on OPEC Cuts, U.S. Tariffs, Shale Industry (Video); 25/04/2018 – International Arbitration Tribunal Rules ConocoPhillips is Owed $2.04 Billion in its Dispute with PDVSA; 27/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life reported 0.04% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Susquehanna Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 122,251 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 10.05 million shares. Janney Cap Mgmt Ltd Company reported 178,098 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt owns 41,376 shares. Dana Advisors owns 3,454 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.33% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 488,878 shares. Adirondack Tru Company has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Dorsey & Whitney holds 27,616 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Ssi Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 3,126 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Co accumulated 96,510 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Kanawha Management Ltd Llc invested in 18,026 shares or 0.17% of the stock. First Foundation Advsr accumulated 10,117 shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd invested 0.24% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Bankshares Of The West holds 10,445 shares.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 10,023 shares to 27,448 shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 2,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,222 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,380 activity.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $279.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 28,509 shares to 32,883 shares, valued at $3.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 13,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.17% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 201,268 shares. Rodgers Brothers invested 0.27% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 27 shares or 0% of the stock. Kistler accumulated 2,284 shares. Rare Infra reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.07% or 258,867 shares in its portfolio. Grimes & Incorporated reported 10,223 shares. Energ Income Ltd Co owns 65,320 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Dubuque Financial Bank And Trust owns 510 shares. Personal Capital has invested 0.46% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 85.25M are owned by Vanguard Group Inc Inc. Lowe Brockenbrough And Company owns 7,038 shares. Perkins Coie has 0.03% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 1,420 shares. Diversified Tru stated it has 10,247 shares.