Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Lowered By $1.19 Million Its Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stake; Finemark National Bank & Trust Has Upped Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Stake

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased Raytheon Co (RTN) stake by 3.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Finemark National Bank & Trust acquired 2,528 shares as Raytheon Co (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Finemark National Bank & Trust holds 71,010 shares with $12.35 million value, up from 68,482 last quarter. Raytheon Co now has $54.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $195.52. About 1.65M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END; 02/04/2018 – CAFC: RAYTHEON COMPANY v. SONY CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1554 – 2018-04-02; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Still Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $3.6B-$4B; 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business; 03/04/2018 – RHEINMETALL AG RHMG.DE – ARTEC AND RHEINMETALL IN TALKS WITH NUMBER OF UK PARTNERS TO DELIVER MIV PROGRAMME INCLUDING BAE SYSTEMS, THALES UK, RAYTHEON, ROLLS-ROYCE AND PEARSON ENGINEERING; 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 23/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON GETS $523.1M MODIFICATION TO MISSILE CONTRACT

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased Kansas City Southern (KSU) stake by 75.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 9,873 shares as Kansas City Southern (KSU)’s stock rose 1.09%. The Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp holds 3,121 shares with $380,000 value, down from 12,994 last quarter. Kansas City Southern now has $13.24B valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $132.52. About 479,277 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORT; 01/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – MAINTAIN OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT VOLUME GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern and CloudMoyo Partner to Modernize Railroad Operating System; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION BY COFECE; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – QTRLY OVERALL, CARLOAD VOLUMES INCREASED 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Above Peer Average; 15/05/2018 – GLG Partners Adds XL Group, Exits Kansas City Southern: 13F; 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Raytheon a Buy? – Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan upgrades Raytheon to Overweight – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Raytheon wins $501M U.S. radar contract – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RTN, UTX could rise 30%-40% – Baird – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Patriot, THAAD bolster Saudi defenses – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Finemark National Bank & Trust decreased Ishares Tr (EFA) stake by 23,090 shares to 346,445 valued at $22.77M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IVW) stake by 5,940 shares and now owns 14,053 shares. Ishares Tr (IWM) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Raytheon has $23000 highest and $19500 lowest target. $212.20’s average target is 8.53% above currents $195.52 stock price. Raytheon had 8 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded the shares of RTN in report on Wednesday, April 3 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral” on Monday, June 24. Vertical Research downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $20300 target in Tuesday, June 11 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, September 16. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 13 by UBS. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 10 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.08% or 516,372 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board invested 0.24% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Renaissance Gru Limited Liability Com stated it has 30,318 shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. Monetary Management Group Inc holds 0.06% or 925 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Court Place Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.92% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Parkside Finance Natl Bank & holds 2,398 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Natl Bank The holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 47,356 shares. Rench Wealth Management holds 1.41% or 12,675 shares. Cadence Bancshares Na stated it has 13,049 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Partnervest Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Company owns 3,087 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 62,684 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.5% or 464,703 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Prudential Finance has 0.07% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Bainco Invsts stated it has 0.64% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) stake by 40,154 shares to 63,607 valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Intermediate (BIV) stake by 5,527 shares and now owns 137,468 shares. Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold KSU shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 81.51 million shares or 1.23% less from 82.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btim Corporation has 50,941 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 1,130 shares. Dupont Capital Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt accumulated 0% or 2,400 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% or 66,969 shares. Blair William Com Il invested 0% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Gam Ag owns 26,560 shares. Mason Street Lc reported 0.04% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans accumulated 4,548 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 6,001 shares. Scopus Asset Management LP stated it has 0.17% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Perritt has invested 0.09% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 3,264 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). State Street Corp has invested 0.04% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Among 5 analysts covering Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Kansas City Southern has $14100 highest and $12100 lowest target. $132.20’s average target is -0.24% below currents $132.52 stock price. Kansas City Southern had 9 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. The company was maintained on Monday, July 22 by JP Morgan. Raymond James maintained Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) on Thursday, April 18 with “Strong Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Monday, July 22. The stock of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of KSU in report on Monday, July 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What We Think Of Kansas City Southernâ€™s (NYSE:KSU) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Kansas City Southern Appoints Rodrigo Flores Vice President Sales and Marketing Automotive – Business Wire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Coal decline could cause $5B in lost revenue for railroads – Moody’s – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 14.01% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $178.85M for 18.51 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.15% EPS growth.