Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Lifted Its Bp Plc Spons Adr (BP) Position by $984,000; Range Res (RRC) Shareholder Kopernik Global Investors Has Boosted Its Position

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 24.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc bought 2.23 million shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The hedge fund held 11.21M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.24 million, up from 8.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.40% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $4.73. About 13.09M shares traded or 3.70% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 26/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Announces Update to Completions Query; 27/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 24 Conference; 10/04/2018 – Range Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 8 Days; 22/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ March 20 Conference; 06/03/2018 SILVER RANGE RESOURCES – SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDED SIZE OF SOUTH KITIKMEOT GOLD PROJECT IN WESTERN NUNAVUT, HAS OPTIONED PROJECT TO AMAROQ GOLD CORP; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – RANGE IS ON TARGET WITH ITS $941 MLN CAPITAL BUDGET FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDERS APPROVE REQUEST FOR REPORT ON EMISSIONS; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Range Resources ‘BB+’Rating; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – Range Resources Starts Operations at Indonesia Project

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Bp Plc Spons Adr (BP) by 172.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 37,878 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58 million, up from 13,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Bp Plc Spons Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $38.83. About 4.53 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: Exclusive: Essar Oil picks Trafigura, BP for $1 billion oil-backed loan; 24/04/2018 – BP chief in spat over Cambridge funding for fossil fuel investment; 26/03/2018 – Egypt economy stabliises under Sisi but prices remain to be tamed; 16/05/2018 – BP Whiting Indiana refinery production at full capacity; 04/04/2018 – BP eyes 119 LNG cargo shipments annually from Tangguh Indonesia up to 2020; 16/04/2018 – BP aims to keep carbon emissions flat into 2025; 09/05/2018 – BP Selects WPP to Provide Global Marketing Communications; 26/04/2018 – BP Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – BP LAUNCHES FIRST BATTERY STORAGE PROJECT AT U.S. WIND FARM; 20/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The TARGET BP OFF-MED Trial

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $434,106 activity. GRAY STEVEN D also bought $175,390 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares. On Tuesday, August 27 the insider DORMAN MARGARET K bought $69,700.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelton Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Invesco Ltd holds 0.01% or 4.23 million shares. Ws Mgmt Lllp owns 2.03M shares. Two Sigma Securities Lc accumulated 18,684 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Fmr Lc has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 2.93 million shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Eaton Vance Management stated it has 0.02% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Legal & General Gru Plc reported 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Ing Groep Nv reported 31,952 shares. Moreover, Parkside Financial Bank & has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 155 shares. Jasper Ridge Prns Lp reported 40,838 shares stake. Retail Bank Of America De reported 3.67M shares. Amer Group reported 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC).

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 14,756 shares to 25,907 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) by 1,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,066 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

