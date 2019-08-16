Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Lifted Bb&T (BBT) Position by $1.13 Million as Stock Value Rose; Paylocity Holding (PCTY) Shareholder Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Cut Stake by $754,631 as Market Valuation Rose

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Bb&T Corporation (BBT) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 24,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 303,334 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.11M, up from 278,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Bb&T Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $45.45. About 4.42M shares traded or 1.06% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate; 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) by 15.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 8,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 45,264 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04 million, down from 53,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Paylocity Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $99.37. About 283,639 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 01/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY 3Q REV. $113.4M, EST. $110.9M; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY – ACQUISITION OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF BENEFLEX HR RESOURCES IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 07/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Paylocity Recognized as Rapidly Growing Company and Best Place to Work; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q EPS 71c; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees FY18 Rev $373.5M-$374.5M; 10/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 08/03/2018 Paylocity Announces Acquisition Of Third-Party Benefits Administrator BeneFLEX; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 71 WITH TAX BENEFIT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth holds 452 shares. Penobscot Incorporated has 53,980 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv accumulated 102,723 shares. Skba Ltd Company reported 7,700 shares. Montag A & Associate Inc has 0.16% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 38,200 shares. Bokf Na holds 127,859 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). 8,400 are owned by Capital Va. Utah Retirement holds 0.13% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 145,350 shares. & Mgmt Co holds 2,200 shares. Allstate Corporation accumulated 0.08% or 66,755 shares. Ledyard Bank holds 25,720 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Soros Fund Management Ltd Liability owns 90,674 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Incorporated owns 35,453 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 52 shares.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 4,557 shares to 41,738 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) by 13,351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 899,737 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $198,546 activity.

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “BB&T Decreases Prime Lending Rate – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BB&T declares $0.45 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BB&T Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BB&T Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corporate Office Proper (NYSE:OFC) by 19,712 shares to 196,319 shares, valued at $5.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kelly Services Inc (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 25,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle Financial Part (NASDAQ:PNFP).

More notable recent Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Paylocity (PCTY) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Paylocity Leads in Latest G2 Crowd Reports – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Paylocity Announces Conference Call to Review Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Paylocity Leads Satisfaction Rankings on Multiple G2 Crowd Grid® Reports – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold PCTY shares while 58 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 2.18% more from 29.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 34,829 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Lc has 668,495 shares for 2.12% of their portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 403,776 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 1.58M shares. D E Shaw And stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.12% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0% or 4,513 shares. Strs Ohio owns 28,200 shares. Summit Creek Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 96,290 shares or 1.53% of the stock. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 23,388 shares in its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 0.11% or 5,917 shares. Bb&T Limited invested in 9,355 shares. Advisory Serv Ntwk Llc invested in 35 shares or 0% of the stock. Eam Investors Limited Liability Co has 0.42% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 19,411 shares.