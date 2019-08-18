Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Lifted Bb&T (BBT) Position; Anixter International (AXE) Shorts Up By 10.06%

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased Bb&T Corporation (BBT) stake by 8.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired 24,627 shares as Bb&T Corporation (BBT)’s stock rose 1.68%. The Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp holds 303,334 shares with $14.11M value, up from 278,707 last quarter. Bb&T Corporation now has $35.66B valuation. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.55. About 8.38 million shares traded or 90.31% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS EXPECT REGIONS INSURANCE PURCHASE WILL IMPACT THE THIRD QUARTER SHARE BUYBACK-CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS UP 1 PCT TO 3 PCT VS 2017; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary

Anixter International Inc (NYSE:AXE) had an increase of 10.06% in short interest. AXE’s SI was 577,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.06% from 525,000 shares previously. With 142,000 avg volume, 4 days are for Anixter International Inc (NYSE:AXE)’s short sellers to cover AXE’s short positions. The SI to Anixter International Inc’s float is 1.84%. The stock increased 3.66% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $57.45. About 103,868 shares traded. Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) has declined 9.80% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AXE News: 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL – FOR 2018, CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $180 MLN – $200 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $60 MLN – $70 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 26/04/2018 – Anixter Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Organic Sales Growth of 2.0%-5.0%; 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE SECURITY BUSINESSES IN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND FOR $151 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Cash Flow From Ops of $180M-$200M; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Management Exits Position in Anixter; 22/03/2018 Anixter Moves Flagship European Distribution Center to Lichfield, U.K; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $60M-$70M

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold Anixter International Inc. shares while 38 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 26.82 million shares or 1.32% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cooper Creek Prtn Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.52% invested in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE). Zebra Management Ltd Liability holds 15,191 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Michigan-based Ls Invest Advisors Limited Com has invested 0% in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 9,248 shares. Numerixs Inv holds 0.01% or 1,800 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) for 75 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust owns 0.03% invested in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) for 9,882 shares. Principal Group reported 231,388 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 406,974 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc, New York-based fund reported 9,802 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 158,611 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amalgamated National Bank has invested 0.01% in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE). Mcf Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0% in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE). Menta Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,780 shares. Metropolitan Life New York owns 4,275 shares.

Anixter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products, and utility power solutions. The company has market cap of $1.94 billion. The Company’s Network & Security Solutions segment offers copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinets, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switches, and other ancillary products to technology, finance, telecommunications service providers, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail industries. It has a 10.22 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Electrical and Electronic Solutions segment provides electrical and electronic wires and cables, shipboard cables, support and supply products, low-voltage cables, instrumentation cables, industrial communication and control products, security cables, connectors, industrial Ethernet switches, and voice and data cables to the commercial and industrial, and original equipment maker markets.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) stake by 13,059 shares to 12,443 valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 3,089 shares and now owns 63,632 shares. Ishares Preffered & Income Sec (PFF) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering BB&T (NYSE:BBT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BB&T has $56 highest and $50.5000 lowest target. $52.17’s average target is 12.07% above currents $46.55 stock price. BB&T had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) rating on Monday, March 4. UBS has “Hold” rating and $55 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $56 target in Monday, March 11 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The stock of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 6,500 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.02% or 35,000 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 64,266 shares. 1832 Asset LP stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Df Dent & owns 11,700 shares. Kempner Mngmt has invested 1.24% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). The New York-based Guardian Life Insurance Of America has invested 0.01% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Mitchell Cap Mgmt reported 0.41% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Brandes Lp has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Etrade Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.07% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Mariner Ltd Llc reported 0.11% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division reported 90,139 shares. First American Bankshares holds 68,065 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Central Bankshares & owns 8,133 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Ejf Capital owns 0.25% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 45,000 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $198,546 activity. Another trade for 3,890 shares valued at $198,546 was made by Graney Patrick C III on Thursday, February 28.

