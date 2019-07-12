Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Increased Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $896,779; Stock Value Rose; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Valuation Rose While 13D Management Trimmed Its Stake by $2.41 Million

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 8,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 440,471 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.59 million, up from 431,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $115.12. About 7.36 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan is considering spinning off Quorum because the technology has attracted significant outside interest; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – AT QTR-END BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL OF $184 BILLION AND RATIO OF 11.8%; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN FEB. CREDIT CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.28% :10239Z US; 30/03/2018 – JPMorgan $8 Billion Jury Loss to Widow Faces Massive Reduction; 28/03/2018 – FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE FMEG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 96.1 EUROS FROM 95.6 EUROS; 11/05/2018 – EU FOOD/ HPC : JP MORGAN SAYS PREFER L’ORÉAL, ESSITY, RECKITT AND NESTLE; 11/05/2018 – Altice USA To Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 19/04/2018 – Cerebus appoints ex-JPMorgan COO as president; 10/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN INVESTS IN ACCESSFINTECH,

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.28 million, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $69.58. About 635,573 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy to Amend and Upsize Its Existing $4.6B of Credit Facilities; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE EXPECTS `GOOD’ 2019 AMID OTHER U.S. PROJECTS DELAYS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS; 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE’S THIRD LARGEST LNG CONSUMER IS NOW CHINA; 24/04/2018 – Cheniere Louisiana Sabine Pass LNG output unaffected by tank shutdowns; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – PLANS TO ISSUE A FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION WHICH BEGAN IN LATE 2017 UNDER LIMITED NOTICE TO PROCEED

More notable recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Public Oil & Gas Companies Scheduled for The Oil & Gas Conference® Represent $158 Billion in Energy Industry Market Capitalization – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks to Buy for Less Than Book – Investorplace.com” published on July 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Cheniere and Bechtel Announce Substantial Completion of Train 1 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project – Business Wire” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Cheniere Rolls Up Subsidiary for 1% Premium – 24/7 Wall St.” published on May 17, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Potential Takeover Targets – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 15, 2018.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 414.29% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $56.95M for 79.07 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “M&A wrap: Transom Capital, GTCR, Palladium, Volkswagen, Ford, Hillenbrand – Mergers & Acquisitions” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “JPMorgan Launches Robo-Adviser: ‘We Think We’re Offering Really Great Value’ – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Best ETFs for 2019: Financial Sector Spider ETF (XLF) Still Has a Chance – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Executives Are Very Concerned About Cybersecurity, And Financial Services Execs Should Be Too – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

