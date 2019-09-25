Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Increased Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding by $303,996 as Market Value Declined; As Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Market Valuation Rose, Greenwood Gearhart Boosted Its Position

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 1,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 19,315 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80 million, up from 17,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $204.18. About 535,337 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Beer Sales Up 9%-11%; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades QGOG Constellation To ‘D’ From ‘B’; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Quarterly Dividend by About 42%; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adj EPS $1.90; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days; 15/03/2018 – 2Checkout Named to Constellation ShortLists™ for Digital Monetization and Campaign to Commerce

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 20.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 27,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 163,235 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.72 million, up from 135,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $49.42. About 10.70 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/04/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Calls on Fed Chairman Powell to Commit to a Public Vote on Wells Fargo’s Remediation Plans; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – RBS DEAL POINTS TO LIGHTER TRUMP-ERA FINES FOR WELLS FARGO, UBS; 16/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Scandals Hurt Its Retirement Business — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE ACQUIRES EVOLUTION HCM CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO FROM WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES; 08/03/2018 – InvestmentNews: BREAKING: Wells Fargo Advisors now under investigation by Massachusetts securities regulator Galvin.…; 01/05/2018 – Ryder Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer to Address 2018 Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 13/04/2018 – SF Chronicle: Wells Fargo could settle investigations for $1 billion; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Close to Settling Risk- Management Claims With Regulators; 05/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Is Said to Cut Dozens of Workers From Markets Unit

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Fort Point Capital Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 4,267 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability accumulated 9,873 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Agf Invs has invested 0.22% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). First Commercial Bank Trust Co Of Newtown holds 0.16% or 12,073 shares. Sageworth Communications holds 0% or 501 shares. Fosun Interest invested 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Dorsey & Whitney Trust Com Limited Liability Com, South Dakota-based fund reported 98,542 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 6,966 shares. Leavell Inv holds 60,281 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Hutchinson Capital Management Ca stated it has 4.27% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Pure Financial Inc stated it has 7,115 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moody National Bank Tru Division holds 306,728 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 688,599 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Com holds 0.02% or 1,440 shares. Midas Mngmt Corp has 45,000 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc, which manages about $257.00M and $373.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 34,975 shares to 84,117 shares, valued at $4.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 93,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,704 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invests Com invested 0.09% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Wagner Bowman Mgmt reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Regentatlantic invested in 6,035 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability owns 2,650 shares. Optimum Advsr has invested 0.04% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Com holds 5,473 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 6,119 are held by Altavista Wealth Mngmt. The Maryland-based Fort Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Bryn Mawr Tru Communications invested in 2,371 shares. Atlas Browninc owns 3,300 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Bainco International Investors has invested 0.81% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Qs Limited Com reported 14,188 shares. Synovus Financial Corp accumulated 18,157 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Kj Harrison And Prtn reported 11,250 shares. 6,000 were accumulated by Ally Finance.