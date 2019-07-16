Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Increased Its Bb&T (BBT) Position by $1.13 Million as Stock Declined; Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Raised Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Position by $713,502 as Share Value Declined

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 63.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 13,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 33,919 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 20,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $55.91. About 517,928 shares traded or 50.67% up from the average. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 14.91% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend; 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 11/04/2018 – Pinnacle Adds 10 Revenue Producers in the Carolinas and Virginia During 1Q 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNFP)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Bb&T Corporation (BBT) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 24,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 303,334 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.11 million, up from 278,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Bb&T Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $49.63. About 3.82M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS EXPECT REGIONS INSURANCE PURCHASE WILL IMPACT THE THIRD QUARTER SHARE BUYBACK-CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $384.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,503 shares to 40,842 shares, valued at $7.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Company invested 0.09% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 1.70 million shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Lp Nc owns 1.14M shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Dupont Cap Mgmt stated it has 8,552 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). The Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). One Trading LP reported 1,200 shares. Gamco Et Al has invested 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp holds 15,400 shares. Atlanta Capital Management Com L L C owns 0.13% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 496,155 shares. Moreover, M&T Bank has 0% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Alps has 0% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 7,044 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Brinker Cap owns 41,843 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Financial Ser Advsr has invested 0.02% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Preffered & Income Sec (PFF) by 15,192 shares to 101,966 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

