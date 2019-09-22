Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Cut Waste Management (WM) Holding; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering Catalent, Inc. (CTLT)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased Waste Management Inc (WM) stake by 3.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 7,923 shares as Waste Management Inc (WM)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp holds 191,799 shares with $22.13M value, down from 199,722 last quarter. Waste Management Inc now has $48.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.28. About 2.00 million shares traded or 17.76% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%

Among 4 analysts covering Catalent (NYSE:CTLT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Catalent has $62 highest and $5000 lowest target. $57.40’s average target is 11.24% above currents $51.6 stock price. Catalent had 6 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of CTLT in report on Wednesday, August 28 with “Outperform” rating. UBS upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. Jefferies upgraded Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) on Friday, June 21 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 28. See Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) latest ratings:

28/08/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $60.0000 Maintain

28/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $61.0000 Maintain

28/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Sector Weight Downgrade

21/06/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $62 Upgrade

21/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Jefferies New Target: $50.0000 62.0000

16/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $43 New Target: $54 Upgrade

Among 4 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Waste Management has $13000 highest and $103 lowest target. $115.80’s average target is 0.45% above currents $115.28 stock price. Waste Management had 10 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Thursday, April 4 to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Outperform” on Wednesday, September 4. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, April 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 57,794 shares. Goldman Sachs accumulated 2.58M shares. Raymond James Fin Advsrs owns 0.1% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 219,216 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 77,813 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based Johnson Inv Counsel has invested 0.9% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Co has invested 0.31% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). East Coast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 1.01% or 32,768 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsr reported 46,833 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has 0.06% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 899,805 shares. Smithfield Communications has 0.06% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 4,809 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 4.93 million shares. 8,659 are held by Stadion Money Mgmt Llc. Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 2,993 shares. Scopus Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 48,000 shares.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased United Parcel Service Cl B (NYSE:UPS) stake by 7,241 shares to 48,047 valued at $4.96M in 2019Q2. It also upped Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 4,233 shares and now owns 357,338 shares. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) was raised too.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.86M for 25.06 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.90% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $51.6. About 1.97M shares traded or 162.69% up from the average. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 36.61% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 10/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – BLACKMORES LTD – ACQUIRED CATALENT AUSTRALIA TABLET AND SOFT-GEL CAPSULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN VICTORIA FOR $43.2 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adj Net $212M-$232M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Rev $2.42B-$2.48B; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Capex $152M-$165M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q Rev $627.9M; 03/05/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT REAFFIRMS FY ’18 GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 Biohaven Enrolls First Patient In Phase 3 Clinical Trial To Evaluate Rimegepant Zydis® ODT In The Acute Treatment Of Migraine; 24/04/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $103,280 activity. On Monday, September 9 the insider LUCIER GREGORY T bought $103,280.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold Catalent, Inc. shares while 80 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 146.59 million shares or 3.65% more from 141.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1.53M shares. Parametric Assoc Limited stated it has 162,645 shares. Ls Advsrs holds 7,687 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Fin Commerce Ma accumulated 19,780 shares. 77,994 are held by Suntrust Banks. 14,600 were accumulated by Oakbrook Investments Ltd. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 98,893 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.01% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Colony Gp Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.17% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 96,632 shares. Principal Fincl Inc invested in 641,164 shares. Moreover, Bridges Inv has 0.03% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 1.42M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hsbc Pcl has 0% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 883,582 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 25,678 shares.

Catalent, Inc. provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.54 billion. It operates through three divisions: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. It has a 57.33 P/E ratio. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics.